[Photo News] Jeju in full bloom

Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap) Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap)

With cherry blossoms spotted in full bloom in mostly southern parts of the Korean Peninsula, the warmer weather is expected to spread the blooming of cherry blossoms across the country this week.

According to local weather forecast provider Weatheri on Saturday, Seoul is expected to see cherry blossoms start blooming from Wednesday, a day after the official period for the Yeouido Cherry Blossom festival in the western part of the capital city ends.

