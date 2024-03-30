[Photo News] Jeju in full bloom

Most Popular
[Photo News] Jeju in full bloomBy Korea Herald
Published : March 30, 2024 - 14:29
With cherry blossoms spotted in full bloom in mostly southern parts of the Korean Peninsula, the warmer weather is expected to spread the blooming of cherry blossoms across the country this week.
According to local weather forecast provider Weatheri on Saturday, Seoul is expected to see cherry blossoms start blooming from Wednesday, a day after the official period for the Yeouido Cherry Blossom festival in the western part of the capital city ends.
Some local governments have pushed back their cherry blossom festivals to be in step with the blooming of the spring pink flowers.
