Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued

    Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued
  2. 2

    Lee Jong-sup resigns as envoy to Australia

    Lee Jong-sup resigns as envoy to Australia
  3. 3

    New GTX line connecting Dongtan, Suseo in 20 min. to launch Saturday

    New GTX line connecting Dongtan, Suseo in 20 min. to launch Saturday
  4. 4

    BTS' Suga begins boot camp training as social service agent

    BTS' Suga begins boot camp training as social service agent
  5. 5

    Daughter of late Samsung chairman becomes Samsung C&T president

    Daughter of late Samsung chairman becomes Samsung C&T president
  1. 6

    Yellow dust advisories issued for parts of S. Korea

    Yellow dust advisories issued for parts of S. Korea
  2. 7

    Seoul bus drivers' brief strike ends in 11 hours, after agreement reached on wages

    Seoul bus drivers' brief strike ends in 11 hours, after agreement reached on wages
  3. 8

    Jeju tangerine orchard owner arrested for intentionally poisoning birds

    Jeju tangerine orchard owner arrested for intentionally poisoning birds
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Kim Ji-yeon, Jang Da-a stress zero tolerance for bullying via 'Pyramid Game'

    [Herald Interview] Kim Ji-yeon, Jang Da-a stress zero tolerance for bullying via 'Pyramid Game'
  5. 10

    Man jumps out of car to escape kidnappers

    Man jumps out of car to escape kidnappers
피터빈트

[Photo News] Jeju in full bloom

By Korea Herald

Published : March 30, 2024 - 14:29

    • Link copied

Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap) Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap)

With cherry blossoms spotted in full bloom in mostly southern parts of the Korean Peninsula, the warmer weather is expected to spread the blooming of cherry blossoms across the country this week.

Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap) Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap)

According to local weather forecast provider Weatheri on Saturday, Seoul is expected to see cherry blossoms start blooming from Wednesday, a day after the official period for the Yeouido Cherry Blossom festival in the western part of the capital city ends.

Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap) Cherry blossoms at Jeju National University on Saturday (Yonhap)

Some local governments have pushed back their cherry blossom festivals to be in step with the blooming of the spring pink flowers.

More from Headlines