BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart

BTS member V's new song, "Fri(end)s," entered Britain's Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the second consecutive week.

His latest digital single ranked No. 68 on the Top 100 chart, down from No. 55 the previous week, according to the chart released Friday.

Released March 15, "Fri(end)s" is the artist's first solo project since "Layover," released in September last year. The pop-soul track, entirely written in English, is a sweet love song portraying one's confession of love to a friend.

V has been serving in the Army to fulfill his mandatory military service since December.

Currently, all seven members of BTS are carrying out their mandatory service in the military or as social service agents. (Yonhap)