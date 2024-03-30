Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued

    Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued
  2. 2

    Lee Jong-sup resigns as envoy to Australia

    Lee Jong-sup resigns as envoy to Australia
  3. 3

    New GTX line connecting Dongtan, Suseo in 20 min. to launch Saturday

    New GTX line connecting Dongtan, Suseo in 20 min. to launch Saturday
  4. 4

    BTS' Suga begins boot camp training as social service agent

    BTS' Suga begins boot camp training as social service agent
  5. 5

    Daughter of late Samsung chairman becomes Samsung C&T president

    Daughter of late Samsung chairman becomes Samsung C&T president
  1. 6

    Yellow dust advisories issued for parts of S. Korea

    Yellow dust advisories issued for parts of S. Korea
  2. 7

    Seoul bus drivers' brief strike ends in 11 hours, after agreement reached on wages

    Seoul bus drivers' brief strike ends in 11 hours, after agreement reached on wages
  3. 8

    Jeju tangerine orchard owner arrested for intentionally poisoning birds

    Jeju tangerine orchard owner arrested for intentionally poisoning birds
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Kim Ji-yeon, Jang Da-a stress zero tolerance for bullying via 'Pyramid Game'

    [Herald Interview] Kim Ji-yeon, Jang Da-a stress zero tolerance for bullying via 'Pyramid Game'
  5. 10

    Man jumps out of car to escape kidnappers

    Man jumps out of car to escape kidnappers
피터빈트

BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart

By Yonhap

Published : March 30, 2024 - 11:38

    • Link copied

V of BTS (Big Hit Music) V of BTS (Big Hit Music)

BTS member V's new song, "Fri(end)s," entered Britain's Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the second consecutive week.

His latest digital single ranked No. 68 on the Top 100 chart, down from No. 55 the previous week, according to the chart released Friday.

Released March 15, "Fri(end)s" is the artist's first solo project since "Layover," released in September last year. The pop-soul track, entirely written in English, is a sweet love song portraying one's confession of love to a friend.

V has been serving in the Army to fulfill his mandatory military service since December.

Currently, all seven members of BTS are carrying out their mandatory service in the military or as social service agents. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines