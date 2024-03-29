Home

Daughter of late Samsung chairman becomes Samsung C&T president

By Jie Ye-eun

Published : March 29, 2024 - 17:57

    • Link copied

Lee Seo-hyun, the second daughter of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, becomes the president, who is in charge of Samsung C&T's strategy planning, Friday. (Samsung C&T) Lee Seo-hyun, the second daughter of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, becomes the president, who is in charge of Samsung C&T's strategy planning, Friday. (Samsung C&T)

Lee Seo-hyun, the second daughter of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee and the younger sister of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, is returning to the management as she takes the post of president at Samsung C&T.

Samsung C&T, the construction and energy arm of Samsung Group that acts as a holding company for major affiliates of the group, said Friday that it named Lee as the president, who is in charge of the company’s strategy planning.

“She is expected to contribute to enhancing the brand competitiveness of Samsung C&T based on her experience as president of Samsung C&T's fashion division and president of Cheil Worldwide's strategy and corporate management, as well as her know-how in making Samsung's cultural business and social contribution successful,” the company said.

Lee, who majored in design at Parsons Design School in New York, joined Cheil Industries in 2002 as a manager of the fashion division. She took a step back from corporate management in 2018 and took the roles of Samsung Welfare Foundation chair and head of the advisory board at Leeum Museum of Art since then.

