Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea enters full election mode

    Korea enters full election mode
  2. 2

    Seoul bus drivers go on general strike, cause morning rush hour delays

    Seoul bus drivers go on general strike, cause morning rush hour delays
  3. 3

    Immigrant woman stabbed to death by Korean husband

    Immigrant woman stabbed to death by Korean husband
  4. 4

    Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections

    Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections
  5. 5

    Lee Jong-sup resigns as envoy to Australia

    Lee Jong-sup resigns as envoy to Australia
  1. 6

    Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued

    Yellow dust engulfs S. Korea, advisory alert issued
  2. 7

    S. Korea to boost support for single-parent families

    S. Korea to boost support for single-parent families
  3. 8

    Court upholds jail term for man who attempted to murder ex-girlfriend

    Court upholds jail term for man who attempted to murder ex-girlfriend
  4. 9

    Kia EV9 wins world car of year

    Kia EV9 wins world car of year
  5. 10

    Korea misses out on global bond index boost

    Korea misses out on global bond index boost
지나쌤

Hana Financial teams up with Credit Agricole to expand presence in Europe

By Im Eun-byel

Published : March 29, 2024 - 14:49

    • Link copied

Hana Financial Group Vice Chair Lee Eun-Hyung (right) and Xavier Musca, CEO of Credit Agricole CIB and deputy general manager of Credit Agricole SA, pose at a signing ceremony held at the French financial giant’s headquarters situated in Montrouge, France on Wednesday. (Hana Financial Group) Hana Financial Group Vice Chair Lee Eun-Hyung (right) and Xavier Musca, CEO of Credit Agricole CIB and deputy general manager of Credit Agricole SA, pose at a signing ceremony held at the French financial giant’s headquarters situated in Montrouge, France on Wednesday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group, one of South Korea's top four finance conglomerates, has joined hands with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank to strengthen cooperation in expanding its business in Europe, the firm said Friday.

The two entities have signed an agreement to expand cooperation in corporate and investment banking, treasury and trade finance, and financing for environment, social and governance-related initiatives.

Hana Financial Group Vice Chair Lee Eun-Hyung, Xavier Musca, the CEO of Credit Agricole CIB and deputy general manager of holdings company Credit Agricole SA, and Gerald Massenet, senior country officer for Korea at Credit Agricole CIB attended the signing ceremony held at the group’s headquarters situated in Montrouge, France, Wednesday.

"The cooperation between two financial institutions, which have built trust in both Korea and France, will elevate the global presence of Hana Financial Group in the European financial market," Lee said.

The agreement was enabled through Lee's suggestion to strengthen cooperation for corporate and investment banking and create a strategic partnership during his visit to the Credit Agricole Group's subsidiary in London in September, the firm explained.

Through the agreement, Hana Financial Group will seek to cement its foothold in Europe. Having opened an office in Budapest earlier this month, it is set to open a branch in Poland this year. It will further expand the size of the investment banking desk and global baking center of Hana Bank's London branch.

Over the years, Hana Bank has been proactively expanding its business in Europe, having launched a branch in London in 1968 and Paris in 1974. It was the first Korean bank to open a branch in France, the firm explained.

Credit Agricole Group opened a bank branch in Korea in 1974, the first for a French financial institution.

Meanwhile, Hana Financial Group has been stepping up its globalization efforts. It has expanded to 26 regions, strengthening partnerships with leading financial institutions in each country such as Taiwan's CTBC Bank, State Bank of India and Saudi Export-Import Bank.

More from Headlines