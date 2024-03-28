Home

UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.4 percent in 2023: data

By AFP

Published : March 28, 2024 - 21:50

(123rf) (123rf)

UK greenhouse gas emissions fell by 5.4 percent in 2023, largely due to a reduction in the amount of gas used in power stations, according to official data published on Thursday.

Net emissions of all greenhouse gases were estimated to have been 384.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023, compared to 406.2 million tonnes in 2022, the government's provisional figures showed.

Carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 6.6 percent annually to 302.8 million tonnes, which represents a 52.7-percent decrease since 1990.

Gas use for electricity generation fell 21.1 percent in 2023, "primarily due to higher electricity imports from France, as well as UK electricity demand continuing to decline," said the report.

The reduced demand is mainly due to "greater efficiency resulting from improvements in technology and a decline in the relative importance of energy-intensive industries," it added.

High energy prices are also likely to have been a factor, with less fuel being used to heat buildings and by industry, said the report.

Nuclear and renewables accounted for 56.7 percent of fuel used for electricity generation in 2023, up from 22.2 percent in 1990.

