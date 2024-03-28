BTS' Suga begins boot camp training as social service agent

Most Popular
-
1
Hyundai Motor eyes 80,000 jobs, W68tr investment at home by 2026
-
2
Seoul bus drivers go on general strike, cause morning rush hour delays
-
3
Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections
-
4
Dialogue hopes fade as doctors pick hard-liner as new head
-
5
Coupang pledges W3tr to expand Rocket Delivery nationwide by 2027
BTS' Suga begins boot camp training as social service agentBy Yonhap
Published : March 28, 2024 - 20:07
Suga of the K-pop sensation BTS began receiving basic military training at a boot camp in a central region Thursday as part of his ongoing alternative service, according to the group's agency.
The rapper, whose original Korean name is Min Yoon-gi, has been serving as a social service agent since September, an alternative form of military service in South Korea.
Suga entered the Army training camp in Nonsan, located 152 kilometers south of Seoul, BigHit Music said, adding that the move is in accordance with the conscription system mandating all social service agents to undergo three weeks of basic training in the middle of their service.
Upon completion of the training, Suga will resume his responsibilities as a social service agent. His discharge is scheduled for June 2025.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men must undergo mandatory military service for at least 18 months. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea enters full election mode
-
Korea misses out on global bond index boost
-
S. Korea to boost support for single-parent families