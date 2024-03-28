Immigrant woman stabbed to death by Korean husband

Local police on Thursday said it is investigating a South Korean man in his 50s on suspicion of murdering his wife, a Vietnam-born woman who had become a naturalized Korean following her marriage.

The suspect is believed to have stabbed the victim to death while she was sleeping in their home in Yangsang, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Yangsan Police Station. The suspect then drove his car to the downtown area and turned himself in to the police at 7:43 a.m. the same day.

The suspect told police that he committed the crime because he was "furious because it looked like my wife was having an affair." Officials have requested an arrest warrant for him, while further investigating to determine precisely what happened.

The victim had married the suspect in 2016 and acquired South Korean nationality in 2019.