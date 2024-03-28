Immigrant woman stabbed to death by Korean husband

Most Popular
-
1
Hyundai Motor eyes 80,000 jobs, W68tr investment at home by 2026
-
2
Doctors' group picks new leader amid tense standoff over increased enrollment quota
-
3
Seoul bus drivers go on general strike, cause morning rush hour delays
-
4
Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections
-
5
Dialogue hopes fade as doctors pick hard-liner as new head
-
6
Coupang pledges W3tr to expand Rocket Delivery nationwide by 2027
-
7
[Election Battlefield] Political novice to face off star politician in ‘swing district’
-
8
[Kim Seong-kon] The April 2024 election will decide our future
-
9
Seoul’s bus union prepares for strike
-
10
[Hello India] Corporate Korea sees new growth drivers in India
Immigrant woman stabbed to death by Korean husbandBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 28, 2024 - 16:15
Local police on Thursday said it is investigating a South Korean man in his 50s on suspicion of murdering his wife, a Vietnam-born woman who had become a naturalized Korean following her marriage.
The suspect is believed to have stabbed the victim to death while she was sleeping in their home in Yangsang, South Gyeongsang Province, at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Yangsan Police Station. The suspect then drove his car to the downtown area and turned himself in to the police at 7:43 a.m. the same day.
The suspect told police that he committed the crime because he was "furious because it looked like my wife was having an affair." Officials have requested an arrest warrant for him, while further investigating to determine precisely what happened.
The victim had married the suspect in 2016 and acquired South Korean nationality in 2019.
More from Headlines
-
Korea enters full election mode
-
Korea misses out on global bond index boost
-
S. Korea to boost support for single-parent families