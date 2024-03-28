Home

[Photo News] LG Twin Towers refurbished

By Korea Herald

Published : March 28, 2024 - 14:17

    • Link copied

LG Group said Thursday it has completed the renovation of its Twin Towers headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul -- the first refurbishment since the building was completed in 1987. The lobby, arcade and floor space of the lower part of the buildings have been revamped to reflect employee opinions under the theme of “Connection.” LG said the most popular new feature is the upgraded fitness center. (LG Group)

