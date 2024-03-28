[Photo News] LG Twin Towers refurbished

Most Popular
[Photo News] LG Twin Towers refurbishedBy Korea Herald
Published : March 28, 2024 - 14:17
LG Group said Thursday it has completed the renovation of its Twin Towers headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul -- the first refurbishment since the building was completed in 1987. The lobby, arcade and floor space of the lower part of the buildings have been revamped to reflect employee opinions under the theme of “Connection.” LG said the most popular new feature is the upgraded fitness center. (LG Group)
Korea Herald
