Man on trial after driving wife to suicide, by forcing her to shoot sex videos

A South Korean man on trial for driving his wife to suicide by forcing her to film adult content and sex videos has denied accusations of illegally confining the victim, local court said Thursday.

During the court hearing on Wednesday at Incheon District Court, the 37-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to the charges of distributing "obscene content" and intimidation against the victim, but said he did not hold her against her will. He did not elaborate on his claims.

The defendant has been accused of coercing the victim to film adult content and sex videos between 2021 and 2023. Upon the victim's refusal, he is believed to have locked her inside the home.

She died December after apparently taking her own life, leaving behind a note detailing the husband's crimes.

The next hearing for the defendant is slated for April 5.

The defendant, a former soldier, is also accused of uploading obscene content online 98 times between 2011 and 2021. Investigation found that he had been dishonorably discharged from the military in 2021 after being caught having uploading such content to the internet.

South Korean law bans anyone from distributing what is considered pornographic content, punishing violators with up to one year in prison or 10 million won ($,7428) fine. Intimidation is punishable by up to three years in prison or a 5 million won fine, while illegal confinement is punishable by up to five years in prison or a 7 million won fine.