Strike halts Seoul buses; which ones are still operational?

People board a No. 7024 bus at a stop near Seoul Station on Thursday. No. 7024 is one of the few operational buses amid the citywide strike of unionized bus drivers. (Yonhap)

Unionized Seoul bus drivers on Thursday kicked off an indefinite strike, as 97.6 percent of the buses in the nation's capital ceased operations. With 7,210 of the 7,382 buses grounded, here are some of the Seoul buses that remain operational as of Thursday morning.

All 'maeul' buses

The strike involves the Seoul Bus Labor Union, which is affiliated with the Korea Automobile & Transport Workers' Federation. As such, drivers of "maeul" buses ("village" buses), or mini buses that have shorter routes within local areas, are not part of the citywide strike.

Buses run by companies not on strike

There are 65 bus companies in the Seoul Bus Labor Union, with 61 of them participating in the negotiations that led to the strike. Here are some of the companies that are not on strike.

The majority of the buses mentioned below are operational as of Thursday morning.

For more information on the operating information for individual busses, you can check Seoul Public Transportation (https://bus.go.kr) for routes and real-time information on the locations of each bus or the mobile app Seoul Bus.

Kyungsung Bus Co., Ltd.

The company operates Seoul buses No. 271, No. 1213, No. 2013 and the N62 nighttime bus. The buses cover mostly from the northeastern part of the city to the northwestern part, but do not pass through the three districts in the highly-populated Gangnam area.

Dowon Transportation Co., Ltd.

The company operates buses No. 171, No. 1711, No. 8111 No. 1112, No. 1162, No. 1164, No. 2115, No. 6514, No. 6617, No. 6620, No. 6657 and nighttime bus N62.

The buses originating from Jeongreung Office cover from Jeongreung-dong in northeastern Seoul to Sangam-dong in northwestern Seoul or Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul. Buses starting from Yangcheon Office cover from the western part of Seoul to the southern part of the city.

Won Bus Corp.

Buses No. 7024, No. 7737, No. 7738 and No. 7739 are operated by the company.

Jeongpyeong Transportation Co., Ltd.

The company runs bus lines No. 6642, No. 6645, No. 6647 and No. 4433.

Bogwang Transportation Co., Ltd.

Bus lines No. 2113, No. 2114 and No. 2236 are operated by this company.

Other options include free shuttles operated by district offices across the city, information for which can be found on the websites run by district offices.