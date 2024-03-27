Investment banking veteran takes helm at NH Securities

Yoon Byung-un, an investment banking veteran, officially took office as the CEO of local brokerage house NH Investment & Securities, after winning approval at the annual shareholders’ meeting Wednesday.

“We must be ready to make another leap without being satisfied with the present. The first part of the preparation is bringing together the capability (of our organization),” Yoon said in an inauguration speech during the meeting at the firm's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.

“We must grow into a singular platform to pursue cooperation on the inside and focus on customers and market externally,” he said. “We will increase efficiency by having all sectors, business divisions and sectors come together under a single platform.”

"Unnecessary bureaucratic procedures will be improved, while the back office will operate effectively without hindering the sales competitiveness," he said.

Yoon highlighted the need for growth.

"The best way to strengthen our value and grow with customers is through achievements," he said. "We have our relationship with customers and the management capability to respond to the market. We must show that capability can lead to achievements."

Yoon further stressed on the firm's social responsibility, referring to the government's corporate value-up program, aimed at increasing shareholder returns to boost the undervalued local stock market.

"As a listed firm representing the financial investment industry, NH Investment & Securities must carry out its responsibility to maximize the shareholder value," he said.

Yoon replaces former CEO Chung Yung-chae who resigned earlier this month, after leading the firm under NongHyup Financial Group for the past six years. He embarks on a two-year term that will end in March 2026.

Born in 1967, Yoon graduated from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. Since joining LG Investment & Securities, the predecessor of NH Investment & Securities, in 1993, he has been with the brokerage house for 31 years.

Having led the corporate finance team and the coverage division, he is known to be an expert in investment banking.

Meanwhile, NH Investment & Securities logged 725 billion won ($538 million) in operating profit and 553 billion won in net income last year, up 39.2 percent and 82.57 percent on-year, respectively. It decided to deliver 800 won per common share and 850 won per preferred share in dividends, totaling 280.8 billion won.