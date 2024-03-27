SK On, Ferrari team up to advance cell technology

SK On CEO Lee Seok-hee (left) and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna pose for a photo at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (SK On)

SK On, an electric vehicle battery maker affiliated with SK Group, said Wednesday that it has partnered with Italian sports car maker Ferrari to advance innovation in battery cell technology.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at SK’s headquarters building in Seoul on Tuesday, with SK On CEO Lee Seok-hee and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in attendance.

The collaboration aims to explore new avenues and potential solutions to advance battery cell technology. SK On and Ferrari plan to use their respective expertise, expanding their technological collaboration and exchanging valuable insights.

“We are thrilled to join Ferrari’s electrification journey,” Lee, the SK On CEO, said during the event. “By combining our expertise and technologies, we aim to offer customers new experiences and values.”

The Ferrari CEO also showed high expectations, saying “When companies and suppliers collaborate, shared progress is driven by shared ideas. We are partnering with SK On to explore new frontiers and ignite the energy of shared ideas.”

As an exclusive battery supplier to Ferrari, SK On has been providing battery cells for Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicles since 2019, including the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. SK On’s batteries have also powered Ferrari’s new PHEV models, the 296 GTB and 296 GTS, launched in 2021 and 2022, respectively.