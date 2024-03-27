Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Professors tender resignations despite Seoul’s offer of dialogue

    Professors tender resignations despite Seoul’s offer of dialogue
  2. 2

    How once-beloved actress Kim Sae-ron fell from grace

    How once-beloved actress Kim Sae-ron fell from grace
  3. 3

    Divorced men and women have differing views on physical intimacy

    Divorced men and women have differing views on physical intimacy
  4. 4

    Banks compete for foreign customers

    Banks compete for foreign customers
  5. 5

    New parents to get greater chance at buying home

    New parents to get greater chance at buying home
  1. 6

    4 suspects in Russia concert hall massacre charged with terrorism

    4 suspects in Russia concert hall massacre charged with terrorism
  2. 7

    Genesis to expand beyond luxury

    Genesis to expand beyond luxury
  3. 8

    VIP patron of internet celebrity dies; family presses charges for fraud

    VIP patron of internet celebrity dies; family presses charges for fraud
  4. 9

    Doctors' group picks new leader amid tense standoff over increased enrollment quota

    Doctors' group picks new leader amid tense standoff over increased enrollment quota
  5. 10

    [Election Battlefield] Power of young voters gains traction in chip cluster

    [Election Battlefield] Power of young voters gains traction in chip cluster
피터빈트

Former K-pop star in treatment after possible suicide attempt: reports

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : March 27, 2024 - 12:51

    • Link copied

Lee A-reum (Lee A-reum's Instagram page) Lee A-reum (Lee A-reum's Instagram page)

Lee A-reum, a former member of K-pop girl group T-ara, is currently receiving medical treatment after pan apparent suicide attempt, local media outlets reported Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was reportedly found earlier today with what appeared to be a will, according to her representatives, although its content has not been made public.

Lee, who was a member of T-ara for a year starting July 2012, recently made headlines by claiming Monday that she had been a victim of domestic abuse by her estranged husband. She got married in 2019 and had two kids, but is currently going through a divorce.

This photo posted by Lee A-reum shows a mark on her face and her torn clothes, which she says are evidence of domestic abuse. (Lee A-reum's Instagram page) This photo posted by Lee A-reum shows a mark on her face and her torn clothes, which she says are evidence of domestic abuse. (Lee A-reum's Instagram page)

She claimed that her husband assaulted her in November 2021, revealing photos of her face and torn clothing.

Lee in December revealed that she planned to remarry, posting a photo of her soon-to-be groom on her Instagram page.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.

More from Headlines