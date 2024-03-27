Former K-pop star in treatment after possible suicide attempt: reports

Lee A-reum, a former member of K-pop girl group T-ara, is currently receiving medical treatment after pan apparent suicide attempt, local media outlets reported Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was reportedly found earlier today with what appeared to be a will, according to her representatives, although its content has not been made public.

Lee, who was a member of T-ara for a year starting July 2012, recently made headlines by claiming Monday that she had been a victim of domestic abuse by her estranged husband. She got married in 2019 and had two kids, but is currently going through a divorce.