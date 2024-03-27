Former K-pop star in treatment after possible suicide attempt: reports

Most Popular
Former K-pop star in treatment after possible suicide attempt: reportsBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 27, 2024 - 12:51
Lee A-reum, a former member of K-pop girl group T-ara, is currently receiving medical treatment after pan apparent suicide attempt, local media outlets reported Wednesday.
The 29-year-old was reportedly found earlier today with what appeared to be a will, according to her representatives, although its content has not been made public.
Lee, who was a member of T-ara for a year starting July 2012, recently made headlines by claiming Monday that she had been a victim of domestic abuse by her estranged husband. She got married in 2019 and had two kids, but is currently going through a divorce.
She claimed that her husband assaulted her in November 2021, revealing photos of her face and torn clothing.
Lee in December revealed that she planned to remarry, posting a photo of her soon-to-be groom on her Instagram page.
If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.
