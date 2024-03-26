[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: How old would you say this book is?

B: It probably first __________ in print two centuries ago.

(a) appears

(b) appeared

(c) is appearing

(d) will appear

해석

A: 당신은 이 책이 얼마나 오래됐다고 생각하세요?

B: 그것은 아마 2세기 전에 처음으로 인쇄되어 나왔을 거예요.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 과거

빈칸 뒤에 과거 시제와 함께 사용되는 ‘시간 표현(two centuries)+ago’가 왔으므로, 과거 시제 (b) appeared가 정답이다.

어휘

old 오래된, 낡은 probably 아마 appear 나오다, 나타나다

2.

A: It looks like ZVE Corporation is in financial trouble.

B: Yeah, it’s not _______________ it once was.

(a) any strong company

(b) the strong company

(c) a strong company

(d) strong company

해석

A: ZVE사가 자금난에 빠진 것 같아.

B: 맞아, 그 회사는 더 이상 한때 그랬던 것처럼 강력한 회사가 아니야

해설

정관사/부정관사 구별하여 채우기

보기의 명사 company는 A가 언급한 ZVE Corporation을 가리키므로 이미 언급된 ‘정해진 것’을 가리키는 정관사 the와 함께 쓰여야 한다. 따라서, 정관사를 포함한 (b) the strong company가 정답이다.

어휘

financial trouble 자금난 once 한때

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. John was pleased that he finally found a solution ______ his problem.

(a) about

(b) on

(c) of

(d) to

해석

John은 마침내 그의 문제에 대한 해결책을 찾아냈다는 것에 기뻐했다.

해설

‘명사+전치사’ 표현 채우기

'그의 문제에 대한 해결책'이라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 명사 solution과 어울려 '~에 대한 해결책'이라는 의미로 사용되는 전치사 (d) to가 정답이다.

어휘

solution 해결책

4. The camera has automatic features, ________ makes it ideal for novice photographers.

(a) of what

(b) in which

(c) what

(d) which

해석

그 카메라는 자동 기능이 있는데, 그 기능 덕분에 초보 사진가에게 이상적이다.

해설

적절한 관계대명사 채우기: which

주어(The camera), 동사(has), 목적어(automatic features)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(________ makes it ideal for novice photographers)는 수식어 거품이다. 이 수식어 거품은 주어는 없고 동사(makes)만 있는 불완전한 절이므로 주어의 역할을 하며 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 관계대명사 (d) which가 정답이다. 참고로 ‘전치사+관계대명사’인 (b)는 완전한 절을 이끌므로 오답이고, ‘전치사+명사절 접속사’인 (a)와 명사절 접속사 (c)는 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 없으므로 오답이다.

어휘

feature 기능, 특성 make ~덕분에 –하다, ~의 원인이 되다 novice 초보자

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Do you know how to bake a cake? I made my first one yesterday.

(b) B: Yes. I do it quite often because I’m very fond of sweets.

(c) A: I will try my best, although I hadn’t expected it to be so difficult.

(d) B: I can teach you some tricks if you’d like.

해석

(a) A: 당신은 케이크 굽는 법을 아나요? 전 어제 제 첫 케이크를 만들어봤어요.

(b) B: 네. 제가 단 것을 매우 좋아해서 저는 꽤 자주 만들어요.

(c) A: 저는 최선을 다했어요, 비록 그것이 이렇게 어려울 줄은 예상하지 못했지만요.

(d) B: 만약 당신이 원하신다면 제가 몇 가지 요령을 가르쳐 드릴 수 있어요.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 미래 시제 동사 will try가 오면 틀리다. A가 첫 케이크를 어제(yesterday) 만들었다고 하였기 때문에 케이크를 만들기 위해 ‘최선을 다한’ 시점이 과거임을 알 수 있으므로 미래 시제 will try는 과거 시제 tried로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) A: I will try my best, although I hadn’t expected it to be so difficult가 정답이다.

어휘

bake 굽다 quite 꽤 often 자주, 종종 be fond of ~을 좋아하다

expect 예상하다, 기대하다 try one’s best 최선을 다하다 difficult 어려운

trick 요령, 비결, 속임수

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(b) / (b) / (d) / (d) / (c) will try → tried

