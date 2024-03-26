Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan to begin new season on injured list

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea
-
2
Professors tender resignations despite Seoul’s offer of dialogue
-
3
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
4
‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’
-
5
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan to begin new season on injured listBy Yonhap
Published : March 26, 2024 - 10:32
Bae Ji-hwan, the South Korean utility player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, will begin the 2024 regular season on the injured list.
The Pirates finalized their Opening Day roster Monday, three days before the start of the new Major League Baseball season. Bae was not among the 26 players on the list, and the Pirates said Bae will be on the while dealing with a left hip flexor injury.
The 24-year-old has not played in spring training since March 5. In 11 exhibition games, he batted .273 with an RBI, two steals and a .773 on-base plus slugging percentage.
The versatile player has appeared at center field and second base. In the 2023 regular season, Bae logged time at second base, shortstop and center field.
Bae made his big league debut with the Pirates in 2022 and played in a career-high 111 games in 2023, while batting .231/.296/.311 with a team-leading 24 steals. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Professors tender resignations despite Seoul’s offer of dialogue
-
Consumer sentiment snaps 3-month rise in March
-
[Election Battlefield] Power of young voters gains traction in chip cluster