S. Korean football player returns home after 10-month detention in China

S. Korean football player returns home after 10-month detention in ChinaBy Yonhap
Published : March 25, 2024 - 22:29
South Korean football player Son Jun-ho returned home Monday after being detained in China for around 10 months, authorities here said.
Son, a national team veteran who plays for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League, had been held in Liaoning province since last May on alleged bribery charges.
The Korea Football Association confirmed Son's release, stating that he arrived in the country through Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, west of Seoul.
"We have requested cooperation through various channels with Chinese authorities to ensure a swift and fair process," the foreign ministry also said.
Chinese media previously reported that Son's case may be linked to authorities' investigation into match-fixing allegations involving the coach and other players on Son's team. (Yonhap)
