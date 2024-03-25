Eximbank to form W1tr fund for chips, battery

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea
-
2
Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post
-
3
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
4
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
-
5
‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’
-
6
Yoon calls for flexible ways to process suspension of medical licenses
-
7
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'
-
8
Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community over doctors' walkout
-
9
Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors
-
10
2 out of 3 workers in small business took less than 6 days off last year
Eximbank to form W1tr fund for chips, batteryBy Im Eun-byel
Published : March 25, 2024 - 15:13
The Export-Import Bank of Korea, or Eximbank, announced it will form a 1 trillion won ($745 million) fund to support businesses in high-tech strategic industries, especially semiconductors and batteries.
The policy lender will put in 150 billion won toward the fund which will close out at 1 trillion won. The fund will be used to provide preferential interest rates and loan limits to businesses related to chips, battery, bio, future mobility and electric engineering.
It is the second fund established by the policy lender to provide financing for businesses in high-tech strategic industries. The initial fund, which kicked off last year with Eximbank’s 150 billion won, also closed out at 1 trillion won.
The new fund is to be launched this year, following approval from the Finance Minister. The state lender said it will separate the selection process for general partners to run the fund based on the size of the asset manager to ease competition.
By having more asset managers, the fund's range of investment vehicles and strategies will be diversified, it explained.
"The fund will attract investments in high-tech strategic industries from the private sector, encouraging Korean businesses to secure global leadership,” an official from the Eximbank said.
Eximbank said it will put in another 50 billion won to form a separate fund to encourage local SMEs to expand overseas in the second half of this year.
More from Headlines
-
Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community
-
Yoon vows new law for autonomy of four 'special cities'
-
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'