[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. A local employment program has ------- been established by community members and local officials to assist college graduates who are unable to find work.

(A) recently

(B) potentially

(C) normally

(D) preferably

해석

직장을 구하지 못하는 대학 졸업생들을 돕고자, 지역사회 구성원들과 지역 공무원들에 의해 지역 채용 프로그램이 최근에 개설되었다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘지역 채용 프로그램이 최근에 개설되었다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘최근에’의 뜻을 지닌 부사 (A) recently가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) potentially는 ‘가능성 있게, 잠재적으로’, (C) normally는 ‘보통은, 정상적으로’, (D) preferably는 ‘더 좋아하여, 오히려’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

employment 채용, 고용 establish 개설하다, 마련하다 official 공무원, 관리

college graduate 대학 졸업생, 대졸자

2. Inexperienced investors must avoid ------- money in deals that are not supported by a clear plan.

(A) put

(B) puts

(C) putting

(D) to put

해석

경험이 부족한 투자자들은 명확한 계획이 뒷받침되지 않은 거래들에 돈을 넣는 일은 피해야 한다.

해설

동명사 채우기 문제

avoid(~을 피하다)는 동명사를 목적어로 취하는 동사이므로 보기 중 동명사인 (C) putting이 정답이다.

어휘

inexperienced 경험이 부족한, 미숙한 investor 투자자 deal 거래, 협정

3. Over the next ------- days, company employees will be undergoing a medical evaluation consisting of a general physical examination, a blood test and an X-ray.

(A) few

(B) all

(C) each

(D) another

해석

앞으로 며칠 동안, 회사 직원들은 전반적인 신체 검사, 혈액 검사, 그리고 엑스레이로 구성된 의료 검사를 받을 것이다.

해설

수량 표현 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤에 가산 복수 명사(days)가 있으므로 셀 수 있는 복수 명사 앞에 오는 수량 형용사 (A)와 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘앞으로 며칠 동안, 회사 직원들은 의료 검사를 받을 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (A) few(몇 개의)가 정답이다. (C), (D)는 가산 단수 명사 앞에 와야 하므로 오답이다.

어휘

undergo 받다, 겪다 medical evaluation 의료 검사 general 전반적인

physical examination 신체 검사 blood test 혈액 검사

정답

(A) / (D) / (A)

