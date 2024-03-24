Supreme Court acquits man for listening to recording of wife's conversations

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea
-
2
Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post
-
3
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
4
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
-
5
‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’
-
6
Yoon calls for flexible ways to process suspension of medical licenses
-
7
Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors
-
8
Govt. told to reward, not penalize, parental leave takers
-
9
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'
-
10
2 out of 3 workers in small business took less than 6 days off last year
Supreme Court acquits man for listening to recording of wife's conversationsBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : March 25, 2024 - 09:17
The Supreme Court on Sunday upheld a previous ruling that acquitted a man on charges of violating the Protection of Communications Secrets Act, noting that the act did not apply in the case of this man, who secretly recorded his wife's conversation using a home camera and shared the contents of the recording with a third party.
In February 2020, a man installed a home camera with a recording function in the living room of the apartment he shared with his wife in Gyeongju, Gyeongbuk. The camera had a function that meant it would automatically start recording when movement was detected.
In May of that year, the man was indicted on charges of listening to and sharing a file recorded on the camera with his younger brother. The camera had recorded a conversation between the man's wife, his father, mother and younger brother.
The Protection of Communications Secrets Act stipulates that a person must not record or listen to conversations between other people that have not been made public and that information gleaned from such conversations cannot be disclosed or leaked to a third party.
The man went to trial but was found not guilty by a lower court and an appellate court. The Supreme Court also dismissed an appeal from prosecutors, saying the original trial judgment was correct.
The Supreme Court ruled, "'Listening' refers to the act of eavesdropping on the content of a conversation between other people in real-time," adding, "The act of playing and listening to a recording while the conversation is over (does not apply)."
More from Headlines
-
Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community
-
HBM market heats up as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'