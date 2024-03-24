Korean pop culture icons spotlighted at ComplexCon’s Asia debut

Most Popular
Korean pop culture icons spotlighted at ComplexCon’s Asia debutBy Park Ga-young
Published : March 24, 2024 - 17:15
HONG KONG -- ComplexCon, an event that showcases urban culture, music and art, made its Asian debut in Hong Kong this weekend, showcasing an array of Asian pop personalities, including K-pop group BlackPink, singer Jay Park and Korean gamer Faker.
In a collaboration between Blackpink and TM/KK, referring to Takashi Murakami, a Japanese contemporary artist, and Kaikai Kiki, Murakami's art production and management company, Blackpink-TM/KK-branded items such as light sticks were featured at the event.
Right next to Blackpink and TM/KK installation, there was an area designated to a collaboration between Faker, a professional League of Legends player and a member of e-sports team T1, and Vandy the Pink, a fashion brand created by the Korean-born, Virginia-based designer Son Junghoon, showcasing various fashion items.
Right next to Faker X Vandy the Pink was Won Soju, a premium line of Korean alcohol launched by Korean rapper Jay Park, and Casetify, a Hong Kong company that produces phone cases and electronic accessories.
The three-day event, which took place at the AsiaWorld-Expo, also included performances by South Korean hip-hop artists Saturday night.
Loco, Simon Dominic, Woo Won-Jae Coogie and GRAY performed at the first non-US edition of ComplexCon.
ComplexCon, which began in 2016 in the US, features a combination of music performances, panel discussions, art installations, exclusive sneaker releases, fashion shows and brand activations.
The Asian launch of the event was supported by the Hong Kong government’s HK$1.4 billion ($179 million) Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund, which also supports major events like this week's Art Basel and Art Central.
ComplexCon organizers said about 30,000 visitors were expected at the three-day event.
