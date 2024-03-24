Korean pop culture icons spotlighted at ComplexCon’s Asia debut

The booths of Won Soju X Casetify (left) and Faker X Vindy the Pink are seen at ComplexCon Hong Kong on Sunday. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

HONG KONG -- ComplexCon, an event that showcases urban culture, music and art, made its Asian debut in Hong Kong this weekend, showcasing an array of Asian pop personalities, including K-pop group BlackPink, singer Jay Park and Korean gamer Faker.

In a collaboration between Blackpink and TM/KK, referring to Takashi Murakami, a Japanese contemporary artist, and Kaikai Kiki, Murakami's art production and management company, Blackpink-TM/KK-branded items such as light sticks were featured at the event.

Right next to Blackpink and TM/KK installation, there was an area designated to a collaboration between Faker, a professional League of Legends player and a member of e-sports team T1, and Vandy the Pink, a fashion brand created by the Korean-born, Virginia-based designer Son Junghoon, showcasing various fashion items.

Right next to Faker X Vandy the Pink was Won Soju, a premium line of Korean alcohol launched by Korean rapper Jay Park, and Casetify, a Hong Kong company that produces phone cases and electronic accessories.