Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post

A photo uploaded to social media by Kim Sae-ron on Sunday shows the actor (left) next to actor Kim Soo-hyun. (Twitter)

South Korean actors Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun have become embroiled in dating rumors after the former uploaded a picture of the two together on her social media account on Sunday.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Kim Sae-ron posted and swiftly deleted a picture featuring herself and Kim Soo-hyun on her Instagram account.

After deleting the photo, Kim Sae-ron did not post any further updates.

Gold Medalist, the agency representing Kim Soo-hyun, told local news outlets Sunday morning that it is currently looking into the matter, and will be able to provide accurate information after confirming the specific details and facts.

Kim Sae-ron was represented by Gold Medalist from 2020 to 2022 before she terminated her contract following a drunk driving incident in 2022. In 2023, Kim Sae-ron was fined 20 million won ($14,873) for driving under the influence of alcohol and has not been seen in any projects since the incident.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun is starring as the main lead of the ongoing tvN drama "Queen of Tears." The series recently achieved a peak viewership rating of 13 percent for its fourth episode, which aired March 17.