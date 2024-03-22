Heavy spring rain to fall until Saturday morning

Passersby walk in the rain in front of Seoul Station on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Up to 40 millimeters of rain is set to fall in most regions of South Korea from Friday afternoon, to persist nationwide through Saturday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday.

As a pressure trough approaches from the northwest, the KMA forecast that rain will begin to fall from Friday afternoon in Greater Seoul -- which includes the capital alongside Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong Provinces, western regions of the Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island.

Until early Saturday morning, the KMA predicted that Greater Seoul, inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon Province, and the northern regions of North Chungcheong Province would see some 10 to 40 mm of rain. Most of the Chungcheong Provinces, the east coast of Gangwon Province, southern regions and Jeju Island will see as much as 5 to 20 mm of rain.

Overnight, the KMA reported the Greater Seoul area will see 10 to 20 mm of heavy rain per hour until early Saturday morning, accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong gusts of wind.

“Grounds are especially weak during this time of year as it is a thawing season,” said a KMA official during an official briefing. “It is important to be aware of safety accidents, such as possible landslides or collapses of embankments and retaining walls.”

The KMA also warned that there would also be strong winds nationwide, especially near coastal areas.

Strong winds of 70 kilometers per hour or higher are anticipated in most coastal areas, inland regions of North Jeolla Province and Jeju Island until Saturday morning.

Mountainous regions of Jeju Island will see wind gusts exceeding 90 kph, while the rest of the country will experience wind gusts of around 55 kph.

Due to strong winds, the KMA added that disruptions are to be expected for sea and air traffic.

With yellow dust anticipated to move in from the Gobi Desert and the Inner Mongolian Plateau on Friday afternoon, there is a possibility of Friday afternoon’s rain being mixed with yellow dust, according to the KMA.

While rain will cease in most regions from Saturday, rain will continue to fall until Sunday morning on Jeju Island and in South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province as a pressure trough approaches from the south. As low pressure passes through the southern coast, rain or snow is also predicted to fall nationwide on Monday and Tuesday, though the severity is subject to change.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 1 degree Celsius, with daytime temperatures ranging between 13 C and 19 C. Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to record higher than average temperatures, with nationwide daytime temperatures expected to exceed 20 C.