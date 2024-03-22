Poet Kim Hye-soon wins at National Book Critics Circle Awards

The English translation of acclaimed poet Kim Hye-soon's collection, “Phantom Pain Wings,” translated by Don Mee Choi, has clinched the poetry prize at the National Book Critics Circle Awards in the US, making Kim the first Korean awardee.

The NBCC announced her as the winner in the poetry category during this year's awards ceremony Thursday held at the New School Auditorium in New York.

The NBCC, a nonprofit set up by book critics in New York in 1974, annually selects the best books written in English in five categories, including poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and biography.

"I never expected to win," Kim was quoted as saying by Moonji Publishing, her the poet's Korean publisher. The poet and the translator did not attend the ceremony.

"It's surprising and delightful that they honored the award to an Asian woman. I'm grateful to (Don Mee) Choi, who has been with me for a long time with her excellent translations."