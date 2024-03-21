[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : March 22, 2024 - 09:01
“Spy x Family Code: White”
(Japan)
Opened March 20
Action/Comedy
Directed by Takashi Katagiri
A spy agent Loid decides to help his stepdaughter Anya, who holds supernatural power, win a cooking competition at Eden Academy by making the principal's favorite meal -- the only way to help him prevent from getting replaced in a new operation.
“Poor Things”
(US)
Opened March 6
Comedy
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Bella (Emma Stone), a Frankenstein-like woman brought back from the dead by scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) through a brain transplant, runs off with a lawyer and grows steadfast in her determination to stand for equality and liberation.
“Dune: Part Two”
(US)
Opened Feb. 28
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by Denis Villeneuve
In the year 10,191 on the planet Arrakis, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides, leads a resistance and finds a path to revenge against the emperor in what may become a holy war.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
