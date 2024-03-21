Home

    [New Neighbors] Is S. Korea a racist country?

    Seoul piles pressure on doctors by finalizing medical school plans

    US must continue to invest in 28,500 American troops in S. Korea: USFK commander

    [Exclusive] ILO encourages restraint, dialogue to resolve medical crisis

    Yoon aide resigns, embattled Australian envoy to return

    'Transfer dating': Why dating without gap touches a nerve in Korea

    Police officer arrested on suspicion of leaking drug probe info over late actor Lee Sun-kyun

    Planet 'on brink,' with new heat records likely in 2024: UN

    Mailman dumps thousands of pieces of mail, says he was 'overworked'

    Korea sighs in relief on US Fed's dovish signal

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : March 22, 2024 - 09:01

“Spy x Family Code: White”

(Japan)

Opened March 20

Action/Comedy

Directed by Takashi Katagiri

A spy agent Loid decides to help his stepdaughter Anya, who holds supernatural power, win a cooking competition at Eden Academy by making the principal's favorite meal -- the only way to help him prevent from getting replaced in a new operation.

“Poor Things”

(US)

Opened March 6

Comedy

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Bella (Emma Stone), a Frankenstein-like woman brought back from the dead by scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) through a brain transplant, runs off with a lawyer and grows steadfast in her determination to stand for equality and liberation.

“Dune: Part Two”

(US)

Opened Feb. 28

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the year 10,191 on the planet Arrakis, Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the recently outcast heir to the throne of House Atreides, leads a resistance and finds a path to revenge against the emperor in what may become a holy war.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

