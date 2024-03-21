SK chief wins 2nd term as KCCI chair

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won who was reelected as chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry speaks during the KCCI's extraordinary general meeting held in Seoul on Thursday. (KCCI)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won was elected to head the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the nation's largest business lobby, for a second term, vowing to make more policy proposals to bring about disruptive innovation across industries.

Chey was sworn in as the 25th chair of the KCCI after earning unanimous support from regional chamber leaders at the extraordinary general meeting held in Seoul on Thursday. He will serve his new three-year term until March 2027.

In his inaugural remarks, Chey said that the KCCI would harness big data to gather and reflect opinions from a broad range of stakeholders to improve the business environment here.

“For the next three years, I will support businesses to sharpen their competitiveness so that they can be chosen by the market and gain more public trust and applause,” Chey said.

The SK Group chief, who has been serving his first term since early 2021, called on member companies to develop an entrepreneurial mindset to resolve the public’s antipathy against corporations.

Under Chey’s leadership, the KCCI plans to strengthen its policy proposal by building various platforms that connect companies and governments and companies to support the disruptive innovation taking place across industries.

Chey also vowed to expand information sharing between companies and hold more seminars on new technology trends while strengthening collaboration with the Japanese business community, the International Chamber of Commerce and foreign business groups in Korea.

The KCCI is composed of 73 regional chambers of commerce with more than 200,000 member companies.