HD Hyundai honors late founder

HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap (center left), Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun (center right) and the group's top executives attend the memorial ceremony for the late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung held at the Seongnam headquarters in Gyeonggi Province on Thuesday. (HD Hyundai)

HD Hyundai commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the passing of its founder, Chung Ju-yung, with a dedicated memorial event held Thursday that paid homage to his enduring legacy.

The tribute took place at the HD Hyundai Global Research and Development Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and was marked by a traditional statue unveiling ceremony in memory of the late founder.

HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap, Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, and executives from affiliates attended the ceremony. The ceremony included eulogies from the chairman and the vice chairman, the ceremonial unveiling of the statue, wreath laying and a moment of silence in honor of the founder.

"Unveiling our founder's statue at the Global R&D Center, the hub of our technological development, is a great honor. I am dedicated to upholding the founder's legacy, aspiring to elevate HD Hyundai to a globally respected stature," said Chairman Kwon in his eulogy.

"Following in our founder's footsteps, who never shied away from a challenge, HD Hyundai is embarking on a new era of breakthroughs. Our goal is to be the top shipbuilder in the world, contributing to a more prosperous future for humanity," said Vice Chairman Chung, the grandson of the founder.

Following the speeches, attendees paid their respects and conducted a moment of silence before the statue of the founder. In a gesture to allow broader participation in remembering the founder's legacy, HD Hyundai also established a memorial space on the premises, where employees and visitors could pay their respects throughout the day.

Memorial activities also took place in Ulsan and Yeongam. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries hosted a ceremony at its Ulsan headquarters, including a special memorial video, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries also conducted a statue unveiling ceremony at its main office.

In a long-standing tradition, HD Hyundai's senior executives annually visit Chung Ju-yung's gravesite in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, to pay homage. This year, CEOs from HD Hyundai's affiliate companies gathered at the gravesite last Saturday to pay their respects.