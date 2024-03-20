[김대균의 영어산책] 영단어 paraphrasing 단어 공부

영어로 같은 말을 달리 표현하는 것을 paraphrasing이라 한다. Paraphrasing은 다양한 응용력을 갖는다. 불안할 때나, 시간이 조금씩 날 때는 영단어 paraphrasing을 해보자. 영어 단어를 외우는 것만큼 안전한 투자는 드물다. 아래의 paraphrasing 표현들을 익혀 보자! 반드시 영어공부를 하다가 만나게 될 단어 및 표현들이다.

■ scientist → researcher 과학자 → 연구원

■ revenues → profitability 수입 (총액) → 수익(성)

■ decline → drop 하락하다 → 떨어지다

■ lease → rent 임대하다 → 대여하다

■ holiday → vacation 휴가/공휴일 → 휴가/방학

■ home → accommodation 집 → 숙박

■ updated → improved 갱신된 → 개선된

■ support → assistance 지원 → 도움

■ return → be back 반송하다 → 되돌아가다

■ approve → accept 인가하다 → 받아들이다

■ source → find 공급자를 찾다 → 찾다

■ field → industry 업계 → 산업

■ diagram → chart 도형 → 도표

■ products → goods 상품 → 물품

■ manufacture → produce 제조하다 → 생산하다

■ assistant → secretary 조수 → 비서

■ venue → location 장소 → 위치

■ center → middle 중앙 → 가운데

■ rate → price 요금 → 가격

■ rundown → list 설명 → 목록

■ bill → charge 계산서 → 요금

■ efficient → effective 능률적인 → 효율적인

■ enter → input 기입하다 → 입력하다

■ expanded → enlarged 확장하다 → 확대하다

■ lucrative → profitable 수지가 맞는 → 이익이 되는

■ install → build 설치하다 → 건축하다

■ purchaser → customer 구매자 → 고객

■ supervise → oversee 관리하다 → 감독하다

■ author → writer 저자 → 작가

■ lead → host 안내하다 → 주최하다

■ discussion → debate 논의 → 토론

■ management → chairman 경영진 → 회장

■ promotion → advancement 승진 → 진급

■ increase → rise 증가하다 → 높아지다

■ footwear → shoes 신발류 → 신발

■ paid → settled 지불된 → 결산된

■ deadline → due date 마감일 → 만기일

■ acquire → secure 획득하다 → 확보하다

■ head → management 책임자 → 경영진

■ superior → excellent 뛰어난 → 우수한

■ present → display 보여주다 → 전시하다

■ lessons → advice 교훈 → 조언

■ contact → converse 연락하다 → 대화하다

■ website → home page 웹사이트 → 홈페이지

■ discount → reduction 할인 → 인하

■ next → future 다음의 → 미래의

■ proof-read → refine 교정을 보다 → 개선하다

■ manual → booklet 안내서 → 소책자

■ submit → hand in 제출하다 → 제출하다

■ delivery → shipment 배달하다 → 수송하다

■ enter → type 입력하다 → 입력하다

■ code → number 암호 → 숫자

■ position → role 지위 → 임무

■ award → accolade 수여하다 → 포상하다

■ broadcast → transmit 방송하다 → 송신하다

■ unwanted → undesired 요구되지 않는 → 바라지 않는

■ paperwork → documentation 서류 → 문서

■ contract → agreement 계약 → 동의

■ extend → lengthen 늘리다 → 연장하다

■ ship → dispatch 발송하다 → 발송하다

■ pricey → expensive 비싼 → 고가의

■ coordinate → organize 편성하다 → 조직하다

■ growth → development 성장 → 발전

■ renovated → remodeled 보수된 → 개조된

■ finalize → settle 마무리 짓다 → 청산하다

■ ask → solicit 요청하다 → 간청하다

■ purchased → bought 구매된 → 산

■ handbook → manual 편람 → 안내서

■ business → company 사업 → 회사

■ endorsement → testimonial 보증 → 추천

■ every day → daily 매일

■ commence → begin 개시하다 → 시작하다

■ endorse → recommend 승인하다 → 추천하다

■ restore → repair 복구하다 → 수리하다

■ repeat → twice 반복 → 두 번

■ moisten → wet 촉촉하게 하다 → 젖게 하다

■ misinform → mistake 오보 → 잘못

■ pipe → tubing 파이프 → 배관

■ help → assistance 도움 → 지원

■ forms → documentation 형식 → 기록

■ catalogue → list 카탈로그 → 목록

■ read → scrutinize 읽다 → 정밀히 조사하다

■ compensate → reimburse 보상하다 → 배상하다

■ leading figure → expert 지도자 → 전문가

■ turn on / off → switch on / off 켜다/끄다

■ order → make one’s purchase 주문하다 → 구매하다

■ hotline → customer service center 상담 직통 → 고객서비스센터

■ proof of purchase → a sales receipt 구매의 증거 → 영수증

■ earn additional chances → increase chances 추가적 기회를 획득하다 → 가능성을 높이다

■ unique number → code 고유번호 → 암호

■ advantageously situated → easily accessible 편리하게 위치한 → 접근이 용이한

■ be frequently visited → a large customer base (사람들이) 자주 방문하는 → 큰 고객층

■ dining area → eating area 식탁 공간 → 식사 공간

■ develop high quality N → create better N 고품질의 ~을 개발하다 → 나은 ~을 만들다

■ point out → inform 지적하다 → 정보를 제공하다

■ be in operation → be in business 운영 중이다 → 영업 중이다

■ business travelers → corporate travelers 출장 여행객 → 법인 여행객

■ resign → step down 사임하다 → 사퇴하다

■ be finished → be completed 마치다 → 완료되다

■ review → read through 검토하다 → 꼼꼼히 읽다

■ remove → wipe away 제거하다 → 씻어내다

■ fill out → complete 기입하다 → (빠짐없이) 작성하다

■ lecture → business talk 강연 → 사업 얘기

■ cheaper → lower price 저렴한 → 낮은 가격

■ job fair → career expo 직업 박람회 → 채용 박람회

■ be eager to → desire 몹시 바라다 → 바라다

■ recreational zone → play area 오락 구역 → 놀이 지역

■ draw up → put together (계획을) 세우다 → (안건을) 작성하다

■ 12 months → all year round 12개월 → 1년 내내

■ two decades → 20 years 20년

■ write a score → composition 곡을 쓰다 → 작곡

■ expenditure report → financial document 경비 보고서 → 재정 문서

■ company-wide policies → office regulations 회사 방침 → 사무 규정

■ money back → pay nothing 반환 → 비용이 안 들다

■ family home → private residence 가족 집 → 개인 주거지

■ thank → express gratitude 고맙다 → 감사함을 표하다

■ a return authorization code → a unique number 상품반송번호 → 고유번호

■ shipping costs → transport costs 배송료 → 운임비용

■ personalized pens → customized products 개인 이름이 새겨진 펜 → 개인 주문된 상품

■ well-respected → having an excellent reputation 평판이 좋은 → 훌륭한 평판이 있는

■ conduct ~ on behalf of . → be outsourced …를 위해 ~을 하다 → 외주 제작하다

■ public holidays → particular days 공휴일 → 특정일

■ unable to alter the schedule → have a strict timetable 일정 변경이 불가능 하다 → 엄격한 일정을 가지다

■ reserve a time → make an appointment 예약하다

■ a variety of → many different 다양한 → 많은

■ not yet be finalized → be preparing 마무리 중이다 → 준비 중이다

■ during his final year of university → when he was a student 대학 졸업반 동안에 → 그가 학생이었을 때