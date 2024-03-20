[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: It’s a shame we can’t try out for the softball team.

B: Yeah. If we didn’t have exams, we ______________ a chance to compete.

(a) would have

(b) will have

(c) have

(d) had

해석

A: 우리가 소프트볼 팀에 지원할 수 없다니 애석한 일이야.

B: 맞아. 우리에게 시험만 없었다면 참가할 수 있는 기회를 가질 수 있었을 텐데.

해설

가정법 동사 채우기: 과거

If절에 과거 동사(didn’t have)가 왔으므로, 주절에는 이와 짝을 이루어 가정법을 만드는 ‘would+동사원형’이 와야 한다. 따라서 이를 올바르게 표현한 (a) would have가 정답이다.

어휘

shame 애석한 일 try out ~에 지원하다

compete (시합 등에) 참가하다, (경기에서) 겨루다

2.

A: Did our team manage to make it to the state finals?

B: _____________________________ to qualify, but they also beat our rivals.

(a) Not only did they manage

(b) Not only they manage

(c) Only they manage

(d) They only manage

해석

A: 우리 팀이 주 결승전에 진출했나요?

B: 용케 예선을 통과하였을 뿐만 아니라, 우리의 경쟁 상대도 이겼어요.

해설

'Not only+조동사+주어' 도치 구문 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 but ~ also가 왔으므로, but also와 짝을 이루어 올바른 상관 접속사를 완성하는 not only가 포함된 (a), (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 문장 맨 앞에 제한 부사 Not only가 왔으므로, 조동사(did)와 주어(they)가 도치된 ‘Not only+조동사+주어’의 올바른 어순을 이루는 (a) Not only did they manage가 정답이다.

어휘

manage ~하다, 용케 해내다 state 주의, 주립의 final 결승전

not only A but (also) B A뿐만 아니라 B도 qualify 예선을 통과하다 beat 이기다

rival 경쟁 상대, 경쟁자

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Joanne Patterson directs the TV show________ she formerly starred in.

(a) where

(b) that

(c) what

(d) when

해석

Joanne Patterson은 그녀가 이전에 주연을 맡았던 TV 쇼를 연출한다.

해설

적절한 관계대명사 채우기

주어(Joanne Patterson), 동사(directs), 목적어(the TV show)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품이다. 이 수식어 거품은 주어(she)와 동사(starred in)는 있지만, 전치사(in)의 목적어가 없는 불완전한 절이므로, 불완전한 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 관계대명사 (b) that이 정답이다. 관계부사인 (a)와 (d)는 불완전한 절을 이끌 수 없으며, 명사절 접속사 (c)는 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 없으므로 오답이다.

어휘

direct 연출하다, 감독하다 formerly 이전에, 예전에 star 주연을 맡다

4. The warden responsible for the prison insisted that _______________________________.

(a) all escapees catch alive

(b) all escapees be caught alive

(c) be caught alive all escapees

(d) catch all escapees alive

해석

그 감옥을 책임지고 있는 교도소장은 모든 탈옥수들이 생포되어야 한다고 주장했다.

해설

명사절 자리 채우기

빈칸 앞에 명사절 접속사 that이 왔으므로, 빈칸은 ‘주어+동사’ 형태의 명사절이 와야 한다. 따라서 주어(all escapees)와 동사(catch)로 시작하는 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 명사절의 주어(all escapees)와 동사(catch)가 ‘모든 탈옥수들이 생포되어야 한다’라는 수동의 의미가 되어야 하므로, 수동태 동사(be caught)를 사용한 (b) all escapees be caught alive가 정답이다. 참고로 주절에 주장을 나타내는 동사 insist가 왔으므로, 종속절에는 ‘(should)+동사원형(be)’이 왔음을 알아둔다.

어휘

warden 교도소장, 관리인 responsible 책임지고 있는, 책임이 있는 prison 감옥

insist 주장하다 escapee 탈옥수

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) One of the most recognizable structures in the world is the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

(b) Completed in 1973, the Opera House was designed by Danish architect Jorn Utzon.

(c) The Opera House is actually a performing arts complex that is composing of seven entertainment venues.

(d) The largest among them is the Concert Hall, which has a seating capacity of over 2,500.

해석

(a) 세계에서 가장 쉽게 알아볼 수 있는 건축물 중 하나는 호주에 있는 Sydney Opera House이다.

(b) 1973년에 완공된 그 Opera House는 덴마크 건축가 Jorn Utzon에 의해 설계되었다.

(c) 그 Opera House는 사실 7개의 공연 장소로 구성된 공연 예술 종합 시설이다.

(d) 그중 가장 큰 장소는 2,500석 이상의 좌석 수를 보유한 Concert Hall이다.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 선택이 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 분사의 수식을 받는 명사 seven entertainment venues와 이를 수식하는 분사 compose가 ‘장소로 구성되다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 현재분사 composing이 오면 틀리다. 수동 관계를 나타내는 것은 과거분사이므로, 현재분사 composing은 과거분사 composed로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) The Opera House is actually a performing arts complex that is composing of seven entertainment venues가 정답이다.

어휘

recognizable 쉽게 알아볼 수 있는 structure 건축물, 구조물 Danish 덴마크의

architect 건축가 performing arts 공연 예술 complex 종합 시설, 복합 건물

be composed of 구성되다, 이루어지다 venue 장소 seating capacity 좌석 수, 수용 능력

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (a) / (b) / (b) / (c) composing → composed

