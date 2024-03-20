[Herald Interview] Choo Ja-hyun realizes her dream of melodramatic role in ‘While You Were Sleeping’

South Korean actor Choo Ja-hyun, who enjoys greater acclaim as an actor in China than in her home country, returned to the silver screen after 13 years with “While You Were Sleeping.”

In recent years, she starred in Korean dramas in various genres such as “Green Mother’s Club,” “My Unfamiliar Family” and “Little Women.”

Most of her roles in her 20s were fierce, wild characters which made it difficult to land roles in melodramas, according to Choo. In her late 20s, she moved to China and started her acting career over from scratch.

“I spent the whole of my 30s in China, starring in dramas and movies. There, I mostly shot melodramas, but I didn’t have a chance to shoot melodramas in Korea. So I wanted to try out this genre before I get too old,” Choo told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Monday.

“I’ve long dreamed of acting in my mother tongue and communicating with Korean actors to do a melodrama because I know that this genre requires articulate acting and detailed emotional development,” she added.