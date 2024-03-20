[Photo News] Samsung president wins top industrial honor

Most Popular
[Photo News] Samsung president wins top industrial honorBy Korea Herald
Published : March 20, 2024 - 17:33
Samsung Electronics Executive President Lee Young-hee, who is in charge of global marketing for mobile devices, poses with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after receiving the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit in Seoul on Wednesday. Lee is credited for raising the brand value of Samsung. In 2022, she became the first female president at Samsung, apart from members of the founding family. (Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
