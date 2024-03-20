Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data
  2. 2

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community
  3. 3

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples
  4. 4

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers
  5. 5

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes
  1. 6

    [New Neighbors] Is S. Korea a racist country?

    [New Neighbors] Is S. Korea a racist country?
  2. 7

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul
  3. 8

    Spire Entertainment discloses video allegedly showing Omega X member sexually harassing its former CEO

    Spire Entertainment discloses video allegedly showing Omega X member sexually harassing its former CEO
  4. 9

    Trump unlikely to unravel IRA: experts

    Trump unlikely to unravel IRA: experts
  5. 10

    [Grace Kao] My Korean hospital adventures after breaking ankles

    [Grace Kao] My Korean hospital adventures after breaking ankles
피터빈트

[Photo News] Samsung president wins top industrial honor

By Korea Herald

Published : March 20, 2024 - 17:33

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics Executive President Lee Young-hee, who is in charge of global marketing for mobile devices, poses with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after receiving the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit in Seoul on Wednesday. Lee is credited for raising the brand value of Samsung. In 2022, she became the first female president at Samsung, apart from members of the founding family. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines