Yoon aide resigns, embattled Australian envoy to return

Hwang Sang-moo, the senior presidential secretary for civil society, resigned from his post amid growing criticism concerning his conversation with a group of reporters in which he implied that any journalist refusing to be tamed by the Yoon administration could potentially face physical retaliation.

Hwang's resignation was accepted by President Yoon Suk Yeol, his office said, but it did not confirm when it was accepted.

Also, the government said that Lee Jong-sup, the embattled ambassador to Australia, will return to Seoul. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors from six countries -- Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Poland and Australia -- will attend a meeting of heads of missions to discuss ways for cooperation in the field of defense industry, beginning Monday.

Yoon's office said it had no knowledge over whether Lee will be summoned by an independent investigator during his visit. Lee is facing probes by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for alleged abuse of power for having interfered with a government investigation into the death of a Marine amid a rescue operation in last year's torrential rains.

Hwang and Lee have been the subject of controversies within the conservative bloc, fueling rumors of discord between the president and the ruling party chair due to differing opinions on how the presidential office should address them.

In response to news about Hwang's resignation and Lee's return to Seoul, People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that the ruling party will "desperately work to fulfill the public's expectations," during a visit to Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.

This was in line with Han's remarks on Sunday that Hwang should "step down from the post" and that Lee "should return to South Korea."