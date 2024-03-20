Hana pledges W30b for emergency child care

Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo (second from left, back row) poses with parents and children to celebrate the initiation of the 365 Days Open Child Care project at a child care center in Nowon-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group announced Wednesday the introduction of its 365 Days Open Hana Child Care initiative, aiming to tackle South Korea’s declining birth rate by offering reliable back-up child care options.

An inauguration ceremony took place at a child care center in Nowon-gu, northern Seoul, on Tuesday, with Chair Ham Young-joo in attendance.

The program is designed to assist parents facing disruptions in their regular child care arrangements throughout the year, catering to their needs on weekends, holidays and beyond typical childcare hours.

Pouring 30 billion won ($22 million) into the program over the next five years, the group will manage 50 centers nationwide. Among these, 47 centers will operate on weekends and holidays from 9 am to 6 pm, while three centers will offer round-the-clock service, 365 days a year.

The centers are tailored to toddlers aged one to six and allow parents to pre-book slots online or make walk-in appointments via phone.

A parent who attended the ceremony expressed gratitude, stating, "As a working mother, I am extremely thankful and will definitely rely on this program during unexpected circumstances."

“Our group aims to elevate the standard of child care services through this initiative. We are dedicated to fostering nurturing environments for children and bolstering family well-being,” said Ham.

Hana Financial Group has been proactive in addressing the declining birth rate. It has established some 100 child care centers nationwide since 2018, benefiting over 9,000 children. The group has also introduced Hana Momcare Centers within its bank branches, which are equipped with childcare amenities for parents.