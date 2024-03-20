Man on the run after attacking Vietnamese woman on bus

South Korean police on Wednesday said they are looking for a local man who is on the run after reportedly assaulting a Vietnamese woman on a bus at around midnight in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

The victim in her 20s told police that the man, with whom she was not acquainted, punched her in the face "just because she was staggering on the vehicle." The incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday while the bus was passing by Seryu Station of the Seoul Metro Line No.1, in Gweonseon-gu, Suwon, according to Suwon Nambu Police Station.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack, which was reported to police by an acquaintance of the victim.

The police said they would look into evidence recorded on the bus's black box and surveillance cameras in the surrounding areas in order to track down the suspect.

According to a report by the Korean Institute of Criminology, about 54 percent of foreign nationals who fall victim to crimes in South Korea are victims of assault.

Foreign nationals can request English or Chinese interpretation when reporting a crime through the 112 emergency hotline. Police say they are planning to include Vietnamese, Japanese and other foreign language interpretation services in the future.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office also provides translation services for those calling the consultation hotline (1577-2584), which operates between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Foreigners have the right to request an interpreter in an investigation and can be accompanied by family members or the interpreter when they testify. They can also contact the Immigration Contact Center at 1345 for various inquiries including counseling, and can request an interpretation service there, too.