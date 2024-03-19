S. Korean, Mauritian top diplomats agree to 'substantial cooperation'

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) shakes hands with Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin during their bilateral talks at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul. The meeting take place during Gobin's visit to South Korea to attend the third Summit for Democracy hosted by the Yoon Suk Yeol government in Seoul. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The top diplomats of South Korea and Mauritius agreed Tuesday to bolster cooperation across various sectors, encompassing infrastructure, tourism, and maritime security, during their bilateral meeting in Seoul, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with Mauritian Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin during his visit to South Korea to attend the third Summit for Democracy hosted by the Yoon Suk Yeol government in Seoul.

Both sides "exchanged views on issues of mutual interest including substantial cooperation between the two countries, cooperation on an international stage, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula," according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

The ministers highlighted significant advancements in infrastructure cooperation between the Korea Expressway Corporation and Mauritius' Road Development Authority, as well as the enhanced development collaboration, with a specific emphasis on capacity-building efforts in sectors like agriculture, customs administration, and education accessibility.

"Both ministers agreed to closely work together toward substantive cooperation in various fields, including boosting tourism cooperation through the signing of aviation agreements, among other areas," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

Both ministers also confirmed their mutual commitment to maritime security, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in this critical area of regional cooperation.

Mauritius, as the host to the headquarters of the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission, plays a crucial role in maritime security and combating piracy activities in the Indian Ocean, according to Gobin.

Cho also emphasized Mauritius' significance as a key partner in South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy and as a leading partner country within the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Cho expressed gratitude for Gobin's attendance at the third Summit for Democracy and "conveyed expectations for continued close cooperation with Mauritius, an African nation leading in democracy and economic leadership."

Gobin expressed appreciation for the invitation to the Summit for Democracy by the South Korean government as well as expectations for further substantial cooperation between the two countries based on recent active high-level exchanges, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

Furthermore, Cho expressed his anticipation for the attendance of Mauritian President Prithvirajsing Roopun at the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit scheduled for June 4 to 5.

In response, Gobin warmly commended the South Korean government's steadfast commitment to strengthening relationships with African nations. He also pledged efforts to ensure the participation of the Mauritian president at the summit.