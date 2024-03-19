Fire in Incheon damages 3 factories, no casualties

Most Popular
Fire in Incheon damages 3 factories, no casualtiesBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : March 19, 2024 - 10:34
A fire that broke in Incheon late Monday spread to three factories before being extinguished after more than four hours. No one was reported as injured or killed in the process, officials of the Incheon Fire Service said Tuesday.
According to rescue authorities, the fire started at a makeshift building in the district of Seo-gu, northwestern Incheon, at around 8:55 p.m. Monday. It spread to three adjacent factories, which were mostly vacant as it was after working hours.
The sole employee at one of the factories, who was the only person at the site when the fire spread there, evacuated the premises unharmed.
Fire authorities deployed some 140 officials and 50 vehicles to the scene and extinguished the fire at around 1:30 a.m. the next morning, some four hours and 35 minutes after it first broke out. Incheon Fire Service said a blockade had been formed around the site due to fear of it spreading to nearby mountain.
Officials will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
