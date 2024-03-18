[김대균의 영어산책] 최신 MZ세대가 쓰는 영어 표현정리

매주 화요일 밤 9시 생방송으로 진행하는 아프리카티비 김대균토익킹 방송에 영국 퍼셀 음악 학교를 전액장학생으로 졸업하고, 영국 왕립 음악 대학교에서 학사와 석사를 받은 김문정 영어mc & violinist가 다시 와 주었다. 이번에 요즘 영국과 미국 mz세대가 쓰는 영어 표현을 정리해 주어서 필자도 유익하게 배웠다. 8가지 표현을 함께 공부해 보자.

1. Doomscrolling

Doomscrolling = Doom :불행 + Scroll: 화면을 아래위로 움직이는.

휴대폰, 컴퓨터등에서 암울한 뉴스만을 강박적으로 확인하는 행위 (2020년 뉴욕타임스(NYT) / 파이낸셜타임스(FT)가 꼽은 올해의 단어)

Person who does Doomscrolling = doomscroller

(ex) He spends way too much time on social media, he needs to touch grass.

그는 소셜미디어를 보는 시간이 너무 길어. 걔는 밖에 좀 나가야 돼 (즉, 풀이라도 만져야 해)

Doomscrolling과 대조되는 표현이 touch grass이다. 같이 익혀두자.

2. Situationship

Situationship = Situation + Relationship

Not just friends but also not really in a relationship. = 썸 타는 관계

(ex) We have not yet talked about our feelings for each other- we are keeping it causal, it’s just a situationship. 우리는 서로의 감정을 아직 얘기 해 보지 않았어. 아직은 썸 타는 관계야.

cf. flirtationship (flirtation + friendship) : 바람피는 사이

flirt: 장난으로 연애하는, 작업 걸다, 끼 부리다

3. Delulu

유래는 delusional(착각, 망상하는)에서 왔다.

(ex) He’s delulu. 그는 착각이 쩔어

(ex) She is living in delulu world. 그녀는 완전 착각속에 살고 있어

(ex) Delulu is Solulu. = delusional is solution. 망상이 답이다.

(ex) He thinks he is the best singer in the world. I guess delulu is solulu. 그는 자신이 세계 최고의 가수라고 생각한다. 착각은 자유다!

4. Cheesed off

You would be unhappy if your cheese went off!(치즈가 상하면 기분이 나쁠 수 있다) 이런 의미에서 ‘짜증이 난’, ‘싫증이 난’의 의미로 쓰인다.

이 표현은 일상에서, 정식 상황에서 쓰이고(Can be used in casual and formal situations) 슬랭으로 볼 수 없다(not really a slang)

(ex) I’m cheesed off that you ate the last piece of cake. 나는 네가 마지막 남은 케익을 먹어서 짜증이 난다.

Cheese + someone + off(누구를 화나게 하다)

(ex) The strong smell of cheese really put someone off during the wine tasting event. 강한 치즈 냄새가 와인 시음회에서 누군가를 정말 불편하게 했다.

5. On fleek

fleek : 최고, 결점이 없는 것

완벽하게 되어지거나 멋져 보이는 것을 묘사하는 표현(Describing something that’s perfectly done or looks great.)

On fleek :세련된, 트렌디한, 완벽한

(ex) She is on fleek with her fashion choices. She is so stylish all the time. 그녀는 패션 선택에 트랜디합니다. 그녀는 항상 스타일리시합니다.

(ex) You are on fleek today, the party was on fleek.

당신은 오늘 파티에 멋졌어요. 파티도 참 완벽했어요.

6. G.O.A.T

G.O.A.T = “Greatest of All Time” – 염소가 아닙니다!

someone or something at the top of their game.(역대최고의, 역대급)

Goated:최고로 인정받는, 역대급으로 평가 받는

(ex) My school teacher canceled the test this afternoon — he's the GOAT. 학교 선생님이 오늘 오후에 시험을 취소했습니다 - 그는 최고입니다.

(ex) Son Heung Min is the G.O.A.T. 손흥민은 최고입니다.

(ex) "Who do you think is the G.O.A.T. in English Teaching?” "영어 교육에서 최고는 누구라고 생각하세요?"

7. Gatekeeper

Gate Keeping : 뉴스 미디어 조직 내에서 기자가 뉴스를 취사 선택하는 과정. 문지기 역할

Gatekeeper: 안 알려줌. 정보나 경험을 알려주지 않는행위

예를 들면 할인권 구매, 맛집, 물건 산 경로등을 자기도 찾기 어려운 정보라 쉽게 알려주지 않고 싶어하는 마음

(ex) She would not tell me where she bought those dresses. She is such a gatekeeper. 그녀는 그 드레스를 어디서 샀는지 말해주지 않았어요. 그녀는 정말 좋은 정보는 안알려줍니다.

(ex) This youtuber is gatekeeeping her drinks 이 유튜버는 그녀의 음료를 어디서 샀는지 안알려 줍니다. -〉 Because it would be sold out too soon. 너무 빨리 매진될 테니까요.

반댓말: No Gate keeping = ’다 알려드림‘