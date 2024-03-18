[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈경제, 비즈니스, 돈〉

1. turnover [tə́ːrnòuvər] 이직률

기본 뜻은 ‘회전하다’인데, ‘기업의 매출’을 의미하기도 하고 ‘상품의 재고 회전율’, ‘주식의 거래량’ 같은 뜻도 있다. 회사에서 어떤 직원이 다른 직원으로 대체되어 회전한다는 의미에서 ‘이직률’이라는 뜻으로도 쓰인다. 참고로 ‘매출’에 해당하는 정확한 회계 용어는 revenue이다.

The company did not retain its employees very long, with the average employee turnover of less than two years.

그 기업은 직원들이 오래 재직하지 않았고, 이직률은 평균 재직 기간이 2년 미만인 수준이었다.

● 연구에 의하면 근로시간의 유연성이 이직률을 낮추는 데 도움이 된다고 한다.

Research shows that flexible working hours can help reduce staff turnover.

2. underwrite [ʌ̀ndərráit] 유가증권 발행을 주관하다

책임을 지겠다는 의사표시로 보험 증서의 아래에 사인을 하던 데서 유래한 말이다. 주식이나 채권의 발행을 주관한다는 뜻이며, ‘주관사’는 underwriter라고 한다.

As the lead underwriter of the company's initial public offering, ABC Securities was responsible for analyzing the demand for the company's to-be-issued securities.

기업 공개의 주관사로서 ABC 증권은 그 기업이 발행할 주식의 수요를 분석할 책임이 있었다.

● 5개의 투자은행이 이번 딜을 주관할 것이라고 발표했다.

It was announced that a group of five investment banks would underwrite the deal.

〈전쟁, 군사〉

1. ammunition [æ̀mjuníʃən] 탄약

‘탄약’을 말하며, 구어에서는 ammo처럼 줄여 표현하기도 한다.

In the old action movie, the hero runs out of ammunition and is forced to battle his enemies using hand-to-hand combat.

그 오래된 액션 영화에서는 영웅이 탄약이 떨어지자 적들과 백병전을 벌여야 했다.

● 군인이 소총과 실탄 30발을 소유하고 오늘 아침 탈영했다.

A soldier with a rifle and 30 rounds of live ammunition went AWOL this morning.

2. armistice [ɑ́ːrməstis] 휴전

arm(무기)+istice(assist, consist, resist, exist의 -sist와 같은 어원으로 stand의 의미)로 이뤄진 단어다. truce와 마찬가지로 ‘휴전’이라는 뜻이다. 역시 휴전을 뜻하는 ceasefire는 말 그대로 사격(fire)을 멈춘(cease) 상태를 말하며, 하루가 될 수도 있는 짧은 기간의 휴전을 일컫는다.

Although the armistice between the two sides officially ended the war, covert military operations have been going on for years.

양측의 휴전이 공식적으로 전쟁을 끝냈지만 은밀한 군사 작전은 수년 동안 계속되었다.

● 북한은 정전 협정을 평화 조약으로 대체할 것을 주장하고 있다.

North Korea has called for replacing the armistice with a peace treaty.

3. arsenal [ɑ́ːrsənl] 무기

원래 ‘제조장’이라는 뜻이다. 의미가 발전하여 ‘무기를 저장하는 곳’, 나아가 ‘무기’라는 뜻도 지니게 되었다.

Amid talk of disarmament, the world's superpowers nevertheless continue to build their nuclear arsenals.

군축 회담 중에도 강대국들은 여전히 핵무기 개발을 계속했다.

● 중국은 재래식 무기 및 핵무기를 증강하고 있다.

China is building up its conventional and nuclear arsenal.

4. atrocity [ətrɑ́səti] 잔학 행위

복수로 써서 전쟁이나 지배 기간 중의 잔학 행위를 표현하는 단어다.

Many atrocities were reported to have been committed by the Japanese army during the six-week period of the Nanjing Massacre.

6주간의 난징 대학살 기간 일본군이 수많은 잔학 행위를 저질렀다고 보고되었다.

● 많은 이들이 전쟁으로 상처받은 폴란드에서 소련이 저질렀던 잔학 행위를 기억한다.

Many people can recall Soviet atrocities in war-torn Poland.

5. AWOL [éiwɔːl] 탈영, 무단 이탈

absence without leave의 준말로 ‘탈영’, ‘무단 이탈’의 뜻한다. go AWOL처럼 go와 함께 쓰여 ‘무단 이탈하다’라는 의미를 지닌다.

John was dishonorably discharged from the Army after going AWOL and testing positive for cocaine.

존은 탈영과 코카인 양성 반응으로 군에서 불명예 제대를 당했다.

● 그 팀은 5명의 선수가 무단 이탈한 후 대패했다.

They suffered a humiliating defeat after five players went AWOL.