Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul

Kim Hye-seong of South Korea celebrates after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during an exhibition game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 18, 2024. (Yonhap)

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past South Korea 5-2 to win their second straight exhibition game in Seoul on Monday, with the regular season opener against the San Diego Padres on the horizon.

The Dodgers scored three times in the bottom of the third to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, before adding an insurance run in the seventh.

The Dodgers and the Padres will then open the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season at Gocheok on Wednesday, with another game scheduled for Thursday. These two will be the first MLB games played in South Korea.

Earlier Monday, the Padres defeated the 2023 Korean Series champions LG Twins 5-4.

The Dodgers opened the scoring with Max Muncy's bloop single to shallow center, allowing Mookie Betts, who drew a leadoff walk and stole second, to come home.

South Korea grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the third against starter Bobby Miller. After a single and a double opened the proceedings, Yoon Dong-hee cashed in the tying run with a groundout. Then a sacrifice fly by Kang Baek-ho brought home the go-ahead run.

The lead didn't last long, as the Dodgers put up a three-spot against reliever Lee Eui-lee.

Lee walked two of the first three batters he faced. Will Smith made him pay with a double to deep right-center field. Freddie Freeman, the trail runner, beat the tag at home plate with a deft slide to put the Dodgers up 3-2.

Muncy followed up with a double to score Smith for a 4-2 Dodgers advantage.

Chris Taylor hammered an opposite field homer off reliever Park Yeong-hyun for the Dodgers' final run.

South Korea had a hit in each of the first four innings but did not have a hit with runners in scoring position for the second straight game.

Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese superstar in his first season as a Dodger, went 0-for-3 as designated hitter. He struck out twice in two at-bats in Sunday's game.

South Korean starter Gwak Been got a measure of redemption against Ohtani on Monday, getting him to pop out to third about a year after giving up a double at a World Baseball Classic game in Tokyo.