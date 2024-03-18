Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Koreans, Americans differ on prestigious jobs: lawmakers vs. firefighters

    Koreans, Americans differ on prestigious jobs: lawmakers vs. firefighters
  2. 2

    Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party

    Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party
  3. 3

    Only half of S. Koreans willing to marry: data

    Only half of S. Koreans willing to marry: data
  4. 4

    Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year

    Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year
  5. 5

    Med professors to resign starting March 25

    Med professors to resign starting March 25
  1. 6

    Ryu Joon-yeol, Han So-hee confirm dating since early 2024

    Ryu Joon-yeol, Han So-hee confirm dating since early 2024
  2. 7

    Jungkook of BTS updates life in Army

    Jungkook of BTS updates life in Army
  3. 8

    Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China

    Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China
  4. 9

    Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI

    Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI
  5. 10

    Hyundai, Kia hit 5m in eco-friendly car sales

    Hyundai, Kia hit 5m in eco-friendly car sales
피터빈트

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Indonesia agree to continue cooperation on delayed fighter jet project

By Yonhap

Published : March 18, 2024 - 20:00

    • Link copied

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, pose for a photo prior to their talks on March 18, 2024, in this photo provided by Cho's office. (Yonhap) Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, pose for a photo prior to their talks on March 18, 2024, in this photo provided by Cho's office. (Yonhap)

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to work on the joint development of the KF-21 fighter jet delayed due to Jakarta's suspended payment, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

The discussions between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, were held earlier in the day on the margins of the third Summit for Democracy hosted by South Korea.

Indonesia has agreed to shoulder about 20 percent of the 8.1 trillion won (US$6.07 billion) project, launched in 2015, to develop the KF-21 fighter jet, through 2026, in return for receiving one prototype and technology transfer, and producing 48 units in the country.

Jakarta has been inconsistent in its commitment and had held off on payments for nearly two years. It is estimated to have only paid about 278 billion won so far, with almost 1 trillion won in arrears.

The police have also launched an investigation into an Indonesian engineer's alleged attempt to steal technologies related to the project last month.

During their talks, Cho also expressed his condolences over a capsizing incident of a fishing boat carrying seven Indonesians that left three crewmembers dead and four missing.

More from Headlines