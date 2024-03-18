Home

People Future Party, New Future Party announce election candidates

By Jung Min-kyung

Published : March 18, 2024 - 18:08

People Future Party announces their candidates for the upcoming April 10 legislative election at the party headquarters in western Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) People Future Party announces their candidates for the upcoming April 10 legislative election at the party headquarters in western Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

A satellite of the ruling party and another launched by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Monday announced their list of candidates for the upcoming general election on April 10.

The candidates will be vying for National Assembly seats through proportional representation under the current voting system.

The People Future Party announced a total of 35 candidates, including Choi Bo-yun, a 45-year-old attorney with a spinal cord disability, and Park Chung-kwon, a 38-year-old North Korean defector who worked in intercontinental ballistic missile research at the National Defense University in Pyongyang. The 37-year-old has been a researcher at Hyundai Steel since he escaped from North Korea in 2009.

Choi and Park were prioritized as the top and second candidates, respectively.

Ihn Yo-han, director of the International Health Care Center of Yonsei University's Severance Hospital in Seoul and former chairman of the ruling People Power Party’s reform committee, was also chosen by the satellite party as its No. 8 candidate.

The New Future Party announced its own batch of 13 candidates. The list included Hong Seo-yoon, a 37-year-old former anchor at local broadcaster KBS also with a spinal cord disability, and Cho Jong-mook, a 63-year-old former National Fire Agency head.

