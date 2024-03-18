Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left) claps during the 3rd Summit for Democracy at a hotel in Seoul on Monday. On Yoon's left is Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, and on Yoon's right is US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Presidential office via Yonhap)

The third Summit for Democracy kicked off on Monday in Seoul, underscoring the urgency of addressing digital technology threats, particularly the proliferation of disinformation fueled by artificial intelligence, which poses a significant challenge to the foundations of democracy.

President Yoon Suk Yeol shed light on the paradoxical nature of digital technologies, highlighting their simultaneous provision of "convenience of life" and instigation of a "crisis of democracy" in his welcoming speech.

"Fake news and false information through the use of artificial intelligence and digital technology not only infringes upon individual freedoms and human rights, but also poses a threat to democratic systems," Yoon told around 300 participants in his remarks preceding the ministerial conference focused on "AI, Digital Technology and Democracy."

Yoon also pointed out that the digital technology gap between countries widens economic disparities, which in turn can exacerbate disparities in democracy.

"With a sense of profound responsibility, we must share our experiences and gather wisdom to ensure that artificial intelligence and digital technologies enhance democracy while safeguarding the safety of individuals and society,” the South Korean president said.

The Summit for Democracy, an initiative pioneered by the Joe Biden administration, passed the baton to South Korea, a key treaty ally for the US in the Indo-Pacific region, to host the three-day event this year. The goal of the international gathering is to stimulate dialogue and initiate concrete action toward global democratic renewal, as well as to counter authoritarianism and democratic backsliding.

In his opening speech, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul underscored that the third Summit for Democracy took place at a critical juncture, with the theme of "Democracy for Future Generations."

"We are gathered here today at a defining moment in our history, a time when geopolitical tensions are escalating and our world is witnessing a retreat from democratic values. This, in turn, reshapes the international landscape in profound ways," Cho said in his speech in English.

Cho pointed out that the "breakneck speed of technological innovation is adding another layer of complexity to this dynamic."

"In particular, the interplay of AI and digital technologies with democracy presents both unparalleled opportunities and formidable challenges."

Cho underscored that digital technologies amplify threats of misinformation, disinformation and digital surveillance, "undermining the very foundations of democratic societies," while enhancing democratic engagement.

"It is now upon us to steer this technological revolution in a way that upholds and promotes democratic values for the benefit of generations to come."

Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Oliver Dowden emphasized that the timing of the third Summit for Democracy is crucial, as it coincides with a period where "democracy faces threats on multiple fronts."

Such threats include cyberattacks disrupting campaigns, populists endorsing falsehoods, autocrats orchestrating sham elections and extremists inciting violence against candidates.

"This full spectrum of threats requires a full spectrum of response: increased cyber defenses, tackling mis- and disinformation, protections for candidates at home and global consensus abroad," Dowden said in his opening speech.

Dowden also underscored the UK's appreciation for the emphasis on addressing the threats posed by artificial intelligence during the third Summit for Democracy.

"As surely as artificial intelligence will bring rapid advances to all our lives, so too, it has advanced the ability of those who seek to dupe and deceive," Dowden told participants.

"The pace of progress and the globalized nature of this technology mean that we need to redouble our research efforts, raise awareness of these threats and deepen our collaboration."