S. Korea conducts large-scale military exercises near border islands

This image shows South Korean troops participating in a military exercise on and around western border islands on Friday. (The Marines)

South Korea has conducted large-scale military exercises around western border islands to practice deploying forces in the event of North Korean provocations, the military said Sunday.

The maneuvers took place Friday around the islands of Baengnyeong and Yeonpyeong near the Yellow Sea border with the North, involving the Marines' quick maneuver force, the Navy landing ship (LST-II), the MUH-1 Marineon helicopter, and the Korean Assault Amphibious Vehicle, according to the North West Islands Defense Command.

Also participating in the drills were Army helicopters, such as the AH-64E Apache.

The exercises came amid concern that the North could undertake localized provocations ahead of next month's parliamentary elections in South Korea. (Yonhap)