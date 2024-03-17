N. Korea replacing ambassador to Cuba after establishment of diplomatic ties between Seoul, Havana

Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors to submit resignations starting March 25 in support of trainee doctors' walkout
-
2
[Weekender] A new equation in sharing costs of marriage
-
3
68% of Korean adults living with parents won't move out until marriage
-
4
Man jailed for shooting stray dog with arrow to ‘avenge his chickens’
-
5
N. Korean leader guides military drills of paratroopers, calls for war preparations
-
6
Samsung C&T shareholders vote down activists' dividend hike proposal
-
7
Calling all bakery buffs -- Seongsu-dong's must-visit bagel shops
-
8
Pro-Putin Russian ballerina's Seoul performance canceled amid backlash
-
9
BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 87 countries with new solo single
-
10
Ohtani leads Dodgers to S. Korea as they prepare for historic MLB series
N. Korea replacing ambassador to Cuba after establishment of diplomatic ties between Seoul, HavanaBy Yonhap
Published : March 17, 2024 - 10:32
North Korea's ambassador to Cuba has paid a visit to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel before concluding his mission, the Cuban presidential office said, as Pyongyang is preparing to replace the envoy after Cuba's surprising establishment of diplomatic ties with South Korea.
Diaz-Canel shared a brief video of Friday's meeting with Ambassador Ma Chol-su on X, the former Twitter platform, saying he reassured the ambassador that Pyongyang could always rely on Cuba's support, solidarity and friendship in all aspects.
The president, who visited North Korea twice, also emphasized the brotherhood between the countries.
Ma is reported to have received the Friendship Medal from the president that day in recognition of his diplomatic service in Cuba for the past five years.
The replacement came at a delicate moment, following the surprise announcement of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cuba on Feb. 14, sparking speculation that the event might have influenced the change of the ambassador.
Given the duration of Ma's service, however, it might just be a routine transfer. Ma was appointed in October 2018, according to reports from the Korean Central News Agency.
Ma's successor has yet to be announced. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Summit for Democracy opens in Seoul in mega-election year
-
Disgraced ex-minister rises as major threat to ruling party
-
Med professors to resign starting March 25