BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 87 countries with new solo single

BTS member V topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 87 countries around the world with his new solo single, "FRI(END)S," on Saturday, less than 24 hours after its release, his agency, BigHit Music, said.

The digital single was also at No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts, respectively, as of 8 a.m.

Released at 1 p.m. Friday (Korean time), the pop soul song is the artist's first solo project since "Layover," his debut solo album released in September.

The song's music video, which was released simultaneously with the song, surpassed 6.7 million views on YouTube, topping charts for trending music videos in various countries upon its release.

Written entirely in English, "FRI(END)S" is a sweet love song depicting one's confession of love to a friend.