S. Korean, US warplanes stage live-fire drills against NK threats

Most Popular
-
6
Alibaba pledges $1.1b investment for Korea expansion
-
7
Leader of doctors' group questioned again over trainee doctors' walkout
-
8
N. Korea unveils new battle tank with leader Kim boasting their striking power
-
9
Seoul to double budget by 2027 to join global space race
-
10
New space agency hints at ‘no salary cap’ for workers
S. Korean, US warplanes stage live-fire drills against NK threatsBy Yonhap
Published : March 15, 2024 - 10:50
South Korean and US warplanes staged a combined live-fire exercise against North Korean cruise missile and long-range artillery threats in waters off the west coast this week, the South's Air Force said Friday.
The five-day drills began Monday, mobilizing some 40 aircraft, including South Korean F-35A, F-15K and F-4E jets, as well as A-10 and F-16 aircraft from the US 7th Air Force stationed in the country.
Pilots trained on staging precision strikes against simulated enemy cruise missiles flying at low altitudes with air-to-air missiles and against long-range artillery, using air-to-surface missiles and guided bombs, the Air Force said.
The drills came amid renewed concerns over North Korean cruise missile threats after the country staged five rounds of cruise missile launches this year. The North claimed to have test-fired a new surface-to-sea missile off its east coast on Feb. 14.
North Korea also held live-fire artillery drills, involving units capable of striking Seoul, on March 7, its state media reported, in an apparent response to the annual South Korea-US Freedom Shield exercise that ended Thursday.
North Korea has one of the world's largest artillery forces, many of them positioned within range of the greater Seoul area, home to about half of South Korea's 51 million people. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Health minister makes last-minute appeal to medical professors
-
Alibaba pledges $1.1b investment for Korea expansion
-
Superhighway with no speed limit planned for South Jeolla Province