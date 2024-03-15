Power outage disrupts operations on Goyang section of Seoul Subway Line 3

A power outage disrupted subway operations on a Line 3 section in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Friday morning, causing massive congestion for commuters during the morning rush hour.

Korea Railroad Corp. said the power outage happened at 4:30 a.m. between Wondang Station and Wonheung Station, leaving trains on both directions having to use only one track alternately in the northern end section of the line.

Southbound trains heading to Seoul experienced delays during the morning rush hour, and massive commuter congestion was observed at each station, according to the city government of Goyang.

KORAIL officials said they are working to restore power as quickly as possible, but it is likely to take some time for operations to be normalized. Commuters in affected regions were advised to use buses and other transportation.

The city government was also trying to increase and extend bus services in the area to help commuters reach their destinations. (Yonhap)