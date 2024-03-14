[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The telephone company had little competition ------- the government permitted more firms to establish their own local and long-distance telephone networks.

(A) despite

(B) after

(C) before

(D) following

해석

정부에서 더욱 많은 기업들이 지역 및 장거리 전화망을 설치하도록 허가하기 전에는 그 전화 회사의 경쟁사가 거의 없었다.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(The telephone company)와 동사(had), 목적어(little competition)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 ‘------- the government ~ telephone networks’는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사(permitted)를 갖춘 거품절이므로 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 접속사 (B), (C)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘정부에서 더욱 많은 기업들이 지역 및 장거리 전화망을 설치하도록 허가하기 전에는 그 전화 회사의 경쟁사가 거의 없었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (C) before(~전에)가 정답이다. (B) after(~후에)를 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다.

어휘

competition 경쟁자, 경쟁 상대 permit 허가하다 establish 설치하다, 설립하다

2. A report about the economic crisis has the Morgan Cooper Company ------- that its overseas branch may be facing problems in the near future.

(A) concerned

(B) concerning

(C) concern

(D) will concern

해석

경제 공황에 관한 그 보고서는 Morgan Cooper Company가 그곳의 해외 지사가 머지않아 문제에 직면하게 될지도 모른다고 우려하게 만든다.

해설

원형 부정사 채우기 문제

문장의 동사 has는 사역동사로, 목적어와 목적격 보어가 능동 관계일 때 ‘have + 목적어 + 원형 부정사’로, 수동 관계일 때에는 목적격 보어로 과거분사를 취한다. ‘그 보고서는 Morgan Cooper Company가 우려하도록 만든다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 과거분사 (A) concerned가 정답이다. 참고로 concerned와 같이 감정을 나타내는 동사의 경우, 감정을 느끼면 수동태를 써야 한다는 것을 알아둔다.

어휘

face problems 문제에 직면하다 in the near future 머지않아, 가까운 장래에

3. The administration held a ------- auction of property comprising several buildings and equipment that it owns but no longer has any use for.

(A) settled

(B) frugal

(C) current

(D) public

해석

집행부에서는 소유하고는 있지만 더 이상 사용하지 않는 몇몇 건물들과 설비를 포함하는 부동산에 대한 공개 경매를 열었다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘집행부에서는 공개 경매를 열었다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘공개되는, 공개적인’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (D) public이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) settled는 ‘안정적인’, (B) frugal은 ‘절약하는, 소박한’, (C) current는 ‘현재의’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

administration 집행부, 관리부 auction 경매 property 부동산, 소유지

comprise 포함하다, 구성하다 equipment 설비, 장비

정답

(C) / (A) / (D)

