Man jailed for shooting stray dog with arrow to ‘avenge his chickens’

This photo provided by the animal protection group Hondidorang shows Cheonji, a stray dog who was shot and injured with an arrow, after he made a full recovery. (Hondidorang)

A South Korean man who shot and injured a stray dog with an arrow has been sentenced to 10 months in prison, the Jeju District Court said Thursday.

The defendant was accused of shooting the dog with an arrow on Aug. 25, 2022, in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, in an apparent act of revenge against the dog, who the man said killed his chickens in the past.

The incident made headlines after the dog was found the next day wandering around an area 10 kilometers away with an arrow lodged in his spine.

"The court finds the defendant guilty, considering the testimonies from the witnesses, photos taken during the surgery (of the dog), and evidence of the crime including the arrow," the court said in its verdict. The defendant in his 40s claimed that he did not think the arrow would actually hit the dog.

An investigation found that the man had bought 20 arrows online in August 2021, and had crafted the bow himself with wood and fishing wire.

After being rescued, the male dog was given the name Cheonji and has made a full recovery. Cheonji was adopted by an American woman in her 30s, according to the Jeju Island-based animal protection group Hondidorang, and left for his new home in New York last November.