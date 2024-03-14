Superhighway with no speed limit planned for South Jeolla Province

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to introduce a 47-kilometer superhighway with no speed limit in South Jeolla Province worth 2.6 trillion won ($1.97 billion), in a bid to construct a "Korean equivalent to the German Autobahn."

The new highway will connect the city of Gwangju with the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam-gun, South Jeolla Province, enabling cars to operate at speeds above 200 kilometers per hour.

Yoon said his conservative administration will "launch a preliminary study this year" to map out the road construction plan. The superhighway will not only boost regional tourism but also serve as a test bed for autonomous cars, according to the president.

"The new road will draw more visitors at home and from abroad, stimulating tourism in South Jeolla Province. Also, automakers dedicated to futuristic autonomous driving cars will be able to use the highway as the test bed," Yoon told some 100 people who took part in the president's 20th policy debate session, in Muan-gun, South Jeolla Province.

"The new transport infrastructure will kill two birds with one stone, helping (South Jeolla Province) achieve goals in both tourism and business."

South Jeolla Province has sought to put the plan into action to shorten the travel time between Gwangju and the nation's southwestern coast from 70 minutes to 20 minutes. The province aims to include the plan in its five-year blueprint for the 2026-2030 period and hopes to begin construction as early as 2036.

In October 2023, Yoon reportedly told South Jeolla Province Gov. Kim Yung-rok that he would keep close tabs on the superhighway plan as he learned more about the project, in the hopes that the road could become a self-driving test bed.

The highway is also part of the infrastructure plans laid out during Yoon's visit to the region, along with a 1.6 trillion won plan to build a 39-kilometer highway connecting Wando-gun and Gangjin-gun, and a 180-kilometer high-speed railway construction plan connecting Iksan and Yeosu.

"Transport infrastructure is key to enabling day trips to anywhere within South Jeolla Province and boosting coordinated regional economic development there," Yoon said.