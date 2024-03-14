Toss Securities poised to become top retail broker

Toss Securities CEO Kim Seung-yeon unveiled the firm’s plan to launch new services for trading US corporate bonds and derivatives at a press event held at a hotel in western Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

Toss Securities, a brokerage arm under the fintech giant Viva Republica, shared its vision Thursday to become a leading player in the Korean retail trading market, launching new services from bonds to derivatives to diversify its portfolio.

“In the past three years, Toss Securities has led meaningful growth by focusing on domestic and overseas shares, contents and communication,” Toss Securities CEO Kim Seung-yeon said at a press event held at a hotel in western Seoul, launched to commemorate the firm's third anniversary since its establishment.

“The firm's mission is to provide better access to global capital markets for all investors. We will make sure this mission is visualized through new services,” Kim said.

At the event, the brokerage house unveiled its plans to launch a restructured PC-based Web Trading System next month. The WTS, linked with the existing mobile trading system, will provide more in-depth information and detailed services for users.

“We have been seeing more professional investors on the platform in need of more specific investment information,” Kim said.

Though local brokerage houses focus heavily on investment banking and credit financing, Toss Securities will focus on retail trading for the time being, Kim explained.

"Toss Securities was the country's first new brokerage firm to be licensed in 12 years. Rather than hastily expanding business to IB, we will work on retail trading first," Kim said. "For the time being, we do not have any plans to engage in IB."

Instead, the mobile-based brokerage firm is to focus on diversifying its service for overseas stock markets by expanding its US equity trading services to include corporate bonds.

While the US corporate bonds offered to local investors here by other brokerage houses remain limited in terms of diversity and require a minimum transaction volume of up to 10 million won ($7,590), Toss Securities plans to introduce more products while lowering the minimum to $1,000.

In addition, it will bring in foreign derivatives under its wings, allowing investors to seek profit in market fluctuations.

“We plan to take up the market share by strengthening the value chain, by broadening the lineup for overseas stock transactions,” Kim Kyu-bin, head of product at Toss Securities, said.

Since its launch in 2021, the mobile-based broker has shown fast growth. It saw its first profitable year in 2023, logging 1.53 billion won in net profit. Though the earnings for the first quarter of this year have not been released yet, the firm said it expects continued growth.

It has garnered 5.8 million registered users up to now, adding 1 million new accounts last year. It posts 3 million monthly active users.

“Until last year, Toss Securities worked on proving its lucrativeness as a brokerage house. This year, it will achieve meaningful results both in profitability and growth by offering diverse financial products,” CEO Kim said.

Meanwhile, its parent company Viva Republica is eyeing to make a market debut next year, having selected lead underwriters for its initial public offering. Its market value is estimated to be worth 15 trillion-20 trillion won.